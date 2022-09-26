Love in Contract Where to Watch: Is It Straming on Rakuten Viki?

While not having a significant other has numerous advantages, being single might feel isolating at social gatherings where couples are more prevalent. This Korean drama will, therefore, attract a wide audience, especially in today’s digitally-remote and social-media-obsessed society.

Can You Tell Me About the First Season of Love in Contract?

Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) is the epitome of the ideal companion; she is stunningly beautiful, brilliantly talented, and endearingly pleasant. This is why, instead of tying the knot, she works as a contract marriage master. By morphing into the ideal companion for each client, Sang Eun ensures that her paying customers never have to settle for less than the perfect single life.

For the past five years, regular customer Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) has been hiring Sang Eun on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Sang Eun has developed some surprising feelings for the mysterious Ji Ho, despite the fact that she knows very little about him. She finds her newfound affections for one of her clients, Kang Hae Jin, to be an additional source of stress (Kim Jae Young). Hae Jin, a well-known actor who regularly uses her on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, regularly sets Sang Eun’s heart aflutter.

Sang Eun is in an unanticipated bind, torn between her personal and professional commitments to Ji Ho and Hae Jin. But how can she act professionally when her feelings are pulling her in opposite directions?

Episode 1 of Love in a Contract

The Korean serial Love in Contract promotes itself as a lighthearted and exciting love drama. Cho Sang-Eun is the main character, and she is a lovely lady with a lot of skill and charisma. She is an employee of a service that gives "helper wives" to singles who would like to attend events designed for married couples, such as high school reunions, but who don't have anyone to bring with them.

Cho Sang-Eun is talented in her career, but she gets engaged with two men, Jung Ji-Ho and Kang Hae-Jin, splitting her time between them on different days of the week. Indeed, wouldn't you know it? The triangle of love begins! Sang-Eun has to make a decision.

Those who have been watching this Korean drama may be wondering when the next episode will air. I guess it answers your question.

The Characters and Storyline of “love in Contract” Are Disclosed

Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) from Love in Contract has the strangest job in the world, and his life reflects it. At events, Sang Eun acts as a “contingent wife” for single men. When a man asks Sang Eun to accompany him to a social event, such as a high school reunion or a family dinner, she gladly plays the role of his wife. Her career has been great up until recently, when complications arose due to her long-term contract with Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

When Korean actor Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) enters Sang Eun’s life, she begins to swoon over the idol even as she suspects that Jang Ji Ho has fallen for her.

Whoever wins Choi Sang Eun’s heart between Jang Ji Ho and Kang Hae Jin will be eagerly anticipated by their legions of devoted admirers.

Do You Know Where I Can Watch the First Part?

The premiere of Love In Contract will air on tv. After that, Rakuten Viki will get the drama too. Viki’s pilot episode is the first.

Love in Contract, starring Park Min-young, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Jae-pyo, is now showing on South Korean television. Since its premiere on tvN on September 21, 2022, episodes have shown weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 22:30 every week (KST).

A “single life assistant” plays the part of a spouse so that a single person can participate in group activities often reserved for married people, such as couples’ gatherings and reunions, on the show.

At the aforesaid time, tvN will play the third episode of Love In Contract. Episode 3 of Love in a Contract will be available on Rakuten Viki for foreign viewers for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.