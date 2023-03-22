Mabel’s Wedding Gown Is the Only Murders in The Building Season 3 Item.

Twitter: The more Selena Gomez images we see from Only Murders in the Building season 3, the more questions we have. Why is the wedding gown there? Why is Mabel wearing it, exactly?

The official account on Twitter today appeared to clarify that this look is for the Hulu series, just in case you needed further assurance. The image makes it appear as though Mabel is near the Arconia, but it doesn’t really provide much context for what is actually happening.

Read More: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9’s Teaser Has Been Taken Down.

If we had to offer one explanation to explain what’s happening, it would be this: It is presumably a ruse of some type. It’s difficult to imagine this as an actual wedding because this program frequently does crazy things for weird reasons.

We’d be a little surprised if the character’s love life took up so much of the previous two seasons if it continued in season 3. It’s going to be entertaining, whether it’s an alternate reality or a dream sequence.

It is reasonable to assume that Martin Short (Oliver) and Steve Martin (Charles), who both appear in images, are also a part of this ceremony, whether it be real or made up.

Don t forget the case!

Whatever is happening, keep in mind that Ben (Paul Rudd), a stage performer who passed away at the end of season 2, is the main focus of the third season. This season, he’s likely to appear in flashbacks and will be accompanied by Meryl Streep, who is also portraying a Broadway performer.

Read More: Birdie Johnson, the Daughter of Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson, Cutest Photos: Newborn Album.

What do you think is going on with Mabel s wedding dress on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Please share your thoughts in the comments! Once you’ve done that, don’t forget to check back frequently for future updates. (Photo: Hulu.)