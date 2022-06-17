Madison Chock and Evan Bates Engaged: See the Sweet Photo from Their Special Day!

The name Madison La’akea Ice dancer Te-Lan Hall Chock hails from the US. Evan Bates is a two-time World silver medalist, a two-time Four-Continents champion, and a three-time Grand Prix Final silver medalist with her. She is also an Olympic silver medallist in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics (2015, 2020, 2022). When it came to the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, these two were the best-known American athletes.

Madison Chock Biography

Madison Chock, a professional figure skater from the United States, was born on July 2, 1992. Multiple-time World Figure Skating Championship, Four Continents Championship, and Grand Prix Final medallist on the ice. In 2015, she and her partner Evan Bates won the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. Madison Chock was born under the sign of the Cancerian horoscope, according to experts.

She was born on July 2, 1992, in Madison, Wisconsin, the USA as Madison La’akea Te-Lan Hall Chock. She has won two World Championship medals (silver in 2015 and bronze in 2016) with her skating partner Evan Bates, three Grand Prix Final silver medals (2014–15, 2015–16, 2019–20), two Four Continents titles (2019, 2020), and two US National titles (2015, 2020). When it came to the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, these two were the best-known American athletes.

Evan Bates and Madison Chock Were Engaged

It’s official: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, two-time gold medalists on the ice, are engaged!

Chock, 29, announced her engagement to 33-year-old Bates in an Instagram photo uploaded on Thursday. “Left home with my boyfriend, returning with my fiancé!” she captioned her Instagram post. The date “6.11.22” is inscribed in the sand behind the couple in the photograph. It’s a nice, romantic picture of the two of them sitting together and smiling. According to their publicist, they got engaged while on vacation in Thailand. It was for her 16th birthday that we took her out, “During the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, Bates spoke to TODAY about their relationship. Earlier this year, they contributed to Team USA’s silver medal at the Beijing Olympics. Sochi 2014 marked the second time Chock and Bates skated together after they first met in 2011.

After that, they started dating. “Bates revealed in 2018 that he had “basically told Maddie that I loved her,” I informed her how I actually felt last year, and that made a huge difference. In April, Bates told People, they went ring shopping. “We were able to track down the ideal vintage ring for Madi at Victor Barboné in New York City. It’s a Cartier ring that dates back to 1920. It’s a one-of-a-kind example of Madi’s preferred style, Art Deco.” As if that wasn’t enough, my recent trip to Thailand seemed to seal the deal. After a brief downpour, they walked to the beach for some treatments. Chock says, “I picked up a stick and started drawing in the sand.”

“It was Evan’s idea that I include the date. He remarked on the significance of the date’s numerals as I completed writing them. What happened next shocked me! He kneeled down and asked if I would marry him! In spite of having a lot on my back, I immediately threw down everything on the ground and replied emphatically with a yes. We had a good time!” Roses and champagne were waiting for them in their room when they arrived at the hotel, which Bates had organized as a surprise for them. They had supper on the beach with their vacationing friends. “It was a wonderful day, rain or no rain,” stated Bates.

It was more over a decade ago that Chock and Bates first went out on the town.

When Bates took Chock out to dinner for her 16th birthday while they were still teenage skaters in Michigan, they went on their first date and became a dreamy ice dancing pair.

The romantic setting was Bahama Breeze, according to Chock in an interview with Inside Edition, and the night was “very wonderful.” It was also revealed that she remembered her birthday present: “a zip-up sweatshirt from PINK, with turquoise letters,” and that she had worn “a black ruffled dress and hot pink heels” to celebrate. The date felt like a “childhood romance…we were so young,” Bates stated when asked about it in the same interview.

They have many interests in common. In addition to ice-skating,

Toy Poodles aren’t the only thing these two Olympians have in common; they’re both dog owners. Henry the Toy Poodle belongs to Chock, while Stella the Toy Poodle belongs to Bates. Henry and Stella appear to be getting along much like their human counterparts, based on this Instagram post.

Bates and Chock enjoy going to the movies, although Bates can’t always keep his eyes open for the entire film, according to Chock. Although he like action movies, she said he always falls asleep during them.