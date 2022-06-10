Madison Southern Charm Engaged: Her Boyfriend Brett Is Engaged to Southern Charm’s Madison Le Croy!

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is an American reality TV celebrity best known for her role on Bravo TV’s reality show. Additionally, she is well-known for her long-term relationship with Southern Charm regular Austen Kroll. A cosmetics artist and hairstylist by trade, Madison is a talented young woman.

Madison LeCroy Early Life

Greenville, South Carolina native Madison LeCroy was born on October 6, 1990. To this world, she owes her introduction to Ted and Tara LeCroy, her parents, Both Madison and her siblings were raised in the same household. Their bond is unbreakable. Madison’s father is her go-to man for whatever advice she needs. Her mother, on the other hand, has always supported her. Madison’s mother frequently appeared in public with her daughter.

Madison LeCroy’s Career

Hair and makeup artist Madison Lecroy is an expert in her field. At Carolina College, she received official training in Makeup and Hairstyling. Her first job after graduating from college was as a cosmetics artist in Greenville. “Blush and Brushes” is Madison’s own hair salon in Charleston. As a hairstylist and makeup artist, she provides the best services to those who want to look their best. After starring in the famous reality show “Southern Charm,” LeCroy rose to fame as a television celebrity.

She’s currently one of the show’s key cast members. When she and her co-star Austen Kroll had an on-and-off romance, Madison became a media darling. Dating each other is a current reality for both of them. The show’s roller-coaster romance has drawn the attention of a wide audience. Her fee for an appearance on Southern Charm is astronomical. According to reliable sources, she earns a cool $25,000 per episode.

Check More: Who Is Britney Spears Engaged To: In A Recent Report, It Was Said that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Getting Married Today!

Madison Southern Charm Engaged

This is a big day for Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm. In an Amazon Live event on Thursday, the 31-year-old Bravo personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Brett. An interview with PEOPLE reveals that her new fiancé proposed to LeCroy on Friday, after taking her and Hudson, 8, on a belated birthday celebration for her ex-husband. “I honestly had no idea what to expect,” LeCroy admits. Considering how much we traveled throughout the summer, I had a feeling it would occur then. After a night out with her and Hudson, Brett proposed to her in front of the entire family at home. On our way home after a birthday supper for my son, I turn around to see my fiancé on one knee proposing to me in the living room. I had no idea what was going on.” It was a truly personal experience.

Check More: Who Is Richard Osman Engaged To: Where Did They Get Engaged and How Did They Announce It?

My eyes have been watering from tears of happiness. “I’m giddy with anticipation.” A few months prior to the proposal, LeCroy says she asked both her parents and her son to confirm that her fiancé had indeed been “sitting on the ring” (a custom-made ring fashioned by Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry). I was surprised when he asked my son, “Can he propose?” and my kid answered, “Yeah, if I’m a part of it.” My mouth watered. “My mom, I know she’d adore a limo,” Hudson says. What about a limo ride to dinner for her delayed birthday celebration?'” They first met in April in Arizona, when they were both visiting friends.

To grab my phone number and to take me out on the date: “He chased me out of the restaurant.” That’s what her friend told her when she told him about her home state of South Carolina (he’s in California). It’s no problem, I’ll travel to South Carolina, and he did just that, taking me out for a day trip the following day. The fact that he put in the effort shows that he is dedicated.

Check More: Who Is Pixie Lott Engaged To: Wedding Preparations Finally Revealed by Pixie Lott After Six-Year Engagement!

Madison LeCroy’s Love Life and Ex-Loves

Austen Kroll, a co-star of Southern Charm, is currently dating Madison LeCroy. She previously dated John Hughes for a long period before meeting Austen. In fact, Madison married her ex-boyfriend John, whom she had previously broken up with, at the age of 20. After her divorce, she gave birth to a boy named Hudson. As of 2015, they were no longer married due to a divorce. She raised her son on her own as a single mother after their divorce.

Madison and Austen were rumored to have broken up a few times in the past. Rumors of a relationship between the two were disproved when they were pictured together in June 2020. The picture was taken during a Southern Charm contestants’ reunion, and the couple appeared to be having a good time.