Mama June Engaged: Mama June and Her New Husband Were Spotted on Vacation in Florida!

Reality television series Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on We TV. A spin-off of TLC’s reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the show began on February 24, 2017. June “Mama June” Shannon’s weight loss journey from 460 to 160 pounds is chronicled in the episode (209 to 73 kg).

Both Mama June and her boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Doak, were nabbed at a petrol station in Alabama on March 13 and charged with felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Geno also faces a domestic assault charge.

Mama June Biography

Melvin and Sandra Shannon had a daughter, the matriarch of the Shannon family, in Mclyntre, Georgia, the United States. As a two-year-old, she had to deal with the emotional trauma of her parent’s divorce. Honey Boo Boo’s mom has three siblings: Joanie, Joanne “Doe-Doe,” and James Edward, as well as two half-sisters: Nicole and Michelle. Due to her pregnancy, June had to drop out of high school during her freshman year.

The Career of June Shannon

Shannon first appeared on TV on TLC in 2011, when she served as a guest star. During an episode of Toddlers and Tiaras, she and Alana’s “Honey Boo Boo” impressed the show’s viewers with their actions. Because of a number of contentious problems, the show was canceled in 2013.

Even though “Honey Boo Boo” had already made her a household name, the matriarch of the Shannon family show was already well-known. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was the name of the show they launched.

June’s Engagement Was Announced

During the June 10 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and June “Mama June” Shannon found love, but only Alana’s relationship lasted an hour. Let’s take a look back at June’s turbulent week before moving on to her newfound love life.

June dumped Alana for her rumored new lover following their vacation to LA together, which is well-known to fans. A new romance was suspected by everyone, but June said she needed to help a buddy in recovery. When Alana returned to her sister Pumpkin’s house, an article surfaced claiming that June had met Jordan and was paying him large sums of money for various items she needed for her apartment. According to the account, June even got Jordan a $50,000 automobile.

Alana, Pumpkin, and Jessica, their older sister, were stunned by what they were reading. They couldn’t believe it. June had also vanished, and she hadn’t been seen filming for a few weeks. Upon her return, she announced her intention to help an addict in every state as part of a nationwide tour that she had announced just a few months prior. Although it was a good concept, it also pulled her away from Jordan, which she did not enjoy. Even though she had publicly shown her love for him on social media, she was still concerned about what he was doing while she wasn’t around.

And June soon found out that she had good reason to be concerned, as Jordan had become engaged to another lady while she was abroad. The “biggest” mistake June ever made, she later said, was falling in love with Jordan the first time she met him. It’s not yet apparent if she regrets abandoning her family for this new “boy toy,” who left her for another lady so fast after enticing her to buy him pricey goods.

Who Have Mama June’s Ex-Boyfriends Been?

Mama June has had a slew of romances over the course of her lifetime. Geno Doak, her current lover, is the latest in a long line of celebrities she’s dated for her reality program. You may find out more about Mama June’s love life and ex-boyfriends here. While dating David Dunn in the early 1990s, Mama June had an affair with him. When Dunn and Cardwell’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was growing up, she saw her mother in and out of prison frequently.

For stealing a firearm and a carton of cigarettes, Dunn was sent to prison twice, the Daily Mail reports. In Anna’s telling, she didn’t truly get to know her father until he was freed from prison labor detail. In 1999, Mama June had a brief relationship with Michael Anthony Ford. Before June fell pregnant with Ford’s child, they had only been dating for a few months. Ford was sentenced to prison in 2005 for the online sexual exploitation of a minor.

The prosecutor said during the defendant’s trial that “during the Internet discussion, the defendant described to [the undercover officer] how to perform oral sex on a guy.'” Until 2026, Ford will be unable to leave prison, according to In Touch Weekly.