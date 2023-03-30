Matthew Grinstead-Mayle Was Evacuated in Episode 5 of Survivor 44.

We had a lot of concerns going into Survivor 44, episode 5, with Matthew’s health at the top of the list. We speculated that he might be removed from the game after failing at Ratu because of the preview.

After the immunity test, the situation became somewhat precarious. Matthew was ordered to remain behind by Jeff Probst so that doctors could examine him. It is unusual for a man who trained and prepared for years to be on the program to miss two straight challenges due to an injury, which had a significant impact on him.

Following the challenge, everyone wondered if Matthew would be removed from the game, but medical didn’t do that. Instead, it seemed as though he would decide by himself. Even yet, we had a sinking feeling that he would be leaving when the forty-minute mark came and went without any indication that Tribal Council would be called soon.

We have a lot of sympathy for Matthew right now, mostly because he played hard to find an idol and wanted to be there! We believe he might have a chance to turn around down the road, but regrettably, they are sometimes the brakes. (We even appreciate that he was allowed to play the bad guy.)

Near the show’s end, we saw Jeff arrive at the Tika camp and let the three of them know they would not be attending Tribal Council. That’s fortunate for everyone involved because everything was going to be a complete mess from beginning to end.

It was fairly intriguing that the show held off on seeing Matthew decide to go to create a small amount of suspense.

What did you think about the overall events of Survivor 44 episode 5 on CBS?

