Matthew Mcconaughey Reaction: Actor Matthew Mc Conaughey’s Reaction to The Texas School Shooting!

Actor Matthew McConaughey sent a comment on Twitter after a massacre at a Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, urging the American people to “do better.” Uvalde, Texas’ Robb Elementary School was targeted by a juvenile shooter on Tuesday who killed 19 children and two adults. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the accused gunman had been killed.

Once again, we have tragically proven ourselves incapable of being responsible for the privileges our freedoms afford us.” McConaughey tweeted Tuesday night. He went on: “The actual call to action is for each and every one of us to look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'” What can we do to fix the issue? When it comes to saving our nation, state, and neighborhood for future generations, what tiny sacrifices can each of us make today?’

Related: Warriors Twitter Reaction : Game 5 of The Nba Finals Between the Golden State Warriors and The Dallas Mavericks Ended in A Win for The Warriors!

He went on to say, “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these awful realities as the existing quo. ” McConaughey went on to call mass shootings an “epidemic we can control” later in the statement. As he went on to say, “We all know we can do better, no matter what side of the aisle we may be on.” We have to do better than this. Parents in Uvalde, Texas, and others have faced terrible hardships, and no parent should have to go through what they have.

According to reports, the Robb Elementary School shooting is the deadliest elementary school shooting in the past decade, surpassing the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Conn., which claimed the lives of 27 people. After the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the grieving parents of the children who had been killed. Feelings of being sucked in are felt in your chest as if you’re being swallowed.

Related: Rafael Nadal Twitter Reaction: As “King Of Clay,” Twitter Kowtows In the French Open Rafael Nadal Defeats Novak Djokovic!

Nothing ever looks the same again.” On Tuesday, a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left at least 21 people dead.