Melania Trump’s Reaction to Ivanka: Melania Trump’s Smile to Ivanka Sets the Internet on Fire!

According to the newest reports, Melania Trump has been caught on camera speaking bad things about her husband, President Trump. The president’s cherished eldest daughter, Ivanka, a White House senior advisor, is said to have been the target of Melania Trump’s sarcastic remarks about her father’s adult children.

The media reporter Yashar Ali claims that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump’s former White House worker and longtime friend, was the individual who was allegedly filming the conversation. Sources tell Ali that the contents of Melania Trump’s recorded talks would be included in Wolkoff’s new tell-all, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” The book will be released on September 1st.

First lady Melania Trump is due to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, where she is expected to praise her husband’s accomplishments as president. A few days before, Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, posted tapes of her older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, claiming she believed her brother had no morals and couldn’t be trusted.

There is some ambiguity in what Wolkoff alleges Melania Trump stated about her husband Donald Trump and their two adult children (Ivanka and Barron Trump). It’s also not clear if Wolkoff admits in her book that she recorded her chats with the First Lady. In the book, Melania Trump makes “harsh” remarks about her stepdaughter, Ivanka. This information comes from people familiar with the manuscript. Ivanka Trump’s relationship with her stepmother, Melania Trump, has been criticized in the past for being cold.

Related: Where to Watch Mtv Awards 2022: A Live Stream of The Mtv Movie & Tv Awards in 2022!

The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump

‘The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,’ another recent tell-all, reveals the women’s “strained” relationship. That’s what Mary Jordan wrote about in her book, and it explains why there’s so much squabbling amongst Trump’s wives. It has been reported that out-of-sight Melania Trump has been heard calling Ivanka “The Princess,” whereas Mary Jordan writes that in her earlier years, Ivanka called Melania “The Portrait.” According to Jordan, Ivanka informed her classmates that Melania, her father’s girlfriend at the time, spoke just as much as a picture on the wall.

Ivanka Trump’s desire to be in the spotlight during her father’s inauguration in January 2017 and her transformation into the de facto first lady in the early months of her father’s government both bothered Melania.

Melania was in New York, but Ivanka was establishing herself in the West Wing, Jordan writes in his blog. People also said that Ivanka was “eyeing real estate” within the East Wing, which is usually occupied by First Lady Michelle Obama, as well.

Related: Where to Watch the Warriors Game: The Best Places to Watch the Nba Finals Live Online in 2022!

First Family Office the First Lady’s Office according to Jordan.

Other ideas included calling the “First Family Office” the “First Lady’s Office,” according to Jordan. In Jordan’s opinion, Melania would not have allowed such to happen. As for Melania, she would not allow it. She refused to let her stepdaughter break with tradition. In the West Wing, “Ivanka’s office survived.”

According to Ali, Wolkoff’s book will detail how she met Melania Trump more than a decade ago when she was only the socialite wife of a real estate magnate and reality TV star. Wolkoff produced the Met Gala, the annual fashion event coordinated by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City.

According to Wolkoff’s book’s description, she witnessed Donald Trump’s then-girlfriend go from a rough-cut gem to a diamond. In preparation for her husband’s inauguration, Melania Trump enlisted Wolkoff’s assistance in planning several festivities. A scandal about payments to her company for inauguration work forced her out of her role as an informal, unpaid adviser to First Lady Michelle Obama in February 2018.

Related: Where to Watch Yellowjackets: Find out How to Watch Yellowjackets on The Web!

According to Wolkoff, the Inaugural Committee’s spending scandal and ensuing federal probe were all due to her becoming a scapegoat.

“Melania could have defended her innocent friend and confidant, but she stood by her lover, knowing well well who was actually to blame,” states the book’s synopsis. In the end, Wolkoff was nearly shattered by the betrayal.

Additionally, Melania’s reaction to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape and the knowledge that her husband had an alleged romance with porn star Stormy Daniels will be revealed in the book. When she went to see detained migrant children at the border, First Lady Michelle Obama donned a garment that caused quite a stir.