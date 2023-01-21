Melissa and Macaulay! ’90s Stars of SMG! Past and Present.

As if anyone could forget the 1990s, ugh! With their iconic on-screen personas, stars from the era like Alicia Silverstone, Macaulay Culkin, and others captured the attention of fans and have kept us entertained for decades.

In the 1990s, Melissa Joan Hart played the roles of Clarissa Explains It All and

Other teen films include Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The actress revealed exclusively to Us Weekly which of her teenage kisses was the best: it was on Adrian Grenier.

The Melissa & Joey alum claimed in September 2016 that he was the most enjoyable. Together, we had a blast playing Drive Me Crazy. He also makes good kisses!

The 1990s delivered television audiences Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but they also brought the actress and fellow 1990s actor Freddie Prinze Jr. to lifelong love.

The 2002 wedding was a result of the couple’s meeting on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and their bonding on a North Carolina road trip.

Read More: Friends to Lovers! Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber’s Relationship Timeline

She lacked a valid driver’s license. She couldn’t drive, the She’s All That star exclusively revealed to us in April 2020. So I started giving her rides, and that’s how she and I met. We would just speak about the life and other things, and we had totally different views on almost everything.

The two had developed a bond over driving and cuisine by the time the movie was finished. The Californian said, “I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too underweight and I wanted to cook for her.

” As a result, we established a weekly BBQ at her place, where I would cook for her and her friends along with my relatives. Our friendship kind of started off like that after we made sure everyone had enough to eat.

Read More: Mel B Recalls ‘Embarrassing’ Moment Prince William Pinned MBE on Cleavage.

Selma Blair, a longstanding friend of the couple, is one of many movie stars from the time who are still making a name for themselves in Hollywood.