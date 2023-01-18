Meryl Streep Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in The Building” for Season 3.

Next up, a mystery! Only Murders in the Building has maintained its stellar performance on Huluby, receiving a renewal weeks after the start of its second season.

Only Murders in the Building is our slate’s actual gem. According to a press release from Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, “Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve [Martin], Martin [Short] and Selena [Gomezwork ]’s is a hallmark of and testament to its truly original approach, the intersection of humor and heart, and appeal across generations.” Because viewers have repeatedly told us they want more of this story, we are happy to be able to keep sharing the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel.

Three strangers who create a relationship over their passion for true crime are the subjects of the comic series. Mabel, Oliver, and Charles team up to find the murderer after a mystery death happens in their New York apartment building.

The crew finds itself at the center of another murder during season 2, but this time as the suspects. The trio must find the murderer and the enigmatic person who appears to be mocking them with information from the crime site in order to clear their names.

The showrunner announced his intention to raise the stakes moving forward until the show’s comeback in June 2022.

Hoffman previously stated to The Hollywood Reporter that there should be a bewildering array of things coming at them that make it initially really scary as well as a lot of outrageously humorous material in season two.

In the end, I believe the show is about these three characters and the people of New York, and about escaping your small, isolating environment in order to battle this injustice with people who are completely unanticipated in it—people who you might end yourself fighting for.

One month later, after Gomez didn’t receive an Emmy nomination, Martin and Short voiced their support for their coworker. (The duo garnered individual nominations for awards for their efforts on the show.)

We are overjoyed by the nominations, both for the show and for us. Selena is incredibly essential to our performances, so we’re shocked that she wasn’t nominated, Martin said at the time, according to The New York Times. Short noted that the former Disney Channel star had been nominated for her work as an executive producer on the popular Hulu series.