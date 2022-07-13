Mo Farah Documentary Where to Watch? Here’s How To Seeing Mo Farah Live in The United Kingdom!

This new BBC documentary named The Real Mo Farah tells the story of Sir Mo’s boyhood. Mo Farah has disclosed in the documentary that he was forced into domestic service when he was nine years old after being smuggled to the UK. The Team GB athlete remarked, “For years I simply kept ignoring it.

” Olympic gold medalist and father-son duo has previously said they moved to London to provide their three other children a better life when he was eight years old. This isn’t who I am at all,” he confessed in the documentary. I must reveal the truth, no matter the consequences.

What time is The Real Mo Farah on TV?

The BBC One broadcast of The Real Mo Farah will begin at 9 pm, and the BBC iPlayer version will be accessible at 6 am on Wednesday, July 13.

What is The Real Mo Farah documentary about?

The film examines Mo Farah’s early life and his journey from Somaliland, a war-torn country, to the United Kingdom, where he was trafficked.

Mohamed Farah, a 39-year-old Olympic gold medalist from Djibouti, has revealed to the BBC that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Because she had never met him before, she flew him over to the United Kingdom. She had informed him that he would be going to live with his relatives in Europe. After arriving in the UK, a woman led him to her flat in Hounslow, west London, where she had him fill out a form with his family’s information.

Then she ripped it up in front of him and told him to perform the cleaning and childcare he needed to do if he wanted food in his tummy. ‘I had no idea there were so many others who are going through exactly the same thing that I did,’ Sir Mo says of his desire to relate his tale in order to challenge popular notions of human trafficking and slavery. To put it another way, I’m extremely fortunate. Having the ability to run saved my life, and made me unique.”

How to watch the Real Mo Farah in the UK

On Wednesday, July 13, BBC One and BBC iPlayer will screen The Real Mo Farah at 9 p.m. UK time. The one-hour documentary will be available for on-demand viewing on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

When and where can you watch The Real Mo Farah online?

It should be easy for people in the United Kingdom to catch The Real Mo Farah on BBC One. However, if you’re going to be outside of the United Kingdom but still want to tune in, you may encounter difficulties. The good news is that a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will be able to solve this precise problem for you (a VPN).

Even if you’re going to be away from home, you can still catch up on your favorite shows thanks to a virtual private network (VPN). ExpressVPN(opens in a new tab) is our favorite, according to our sister site, TechRadar, which ranks it as the world’s best VPN. When it comes to watching what you want, ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most economical options. A 30-day money-back guarantee means you can test it out completely risk-free, and it’s available on a wide variety of streaming devices.

In the United States, how to watch the real Mo Farah

As of this writing, it’s not certain if The Real Mo Farah will be shown in the US. We’ll keep you informed as soon as we learn more, so check back often.