Moments from “Pump Rules” Season 10 that Don’t Hold up During the Tom and Raquel Affair.

in an alternative setting. The spotlight on Raquel Levi’s possible relationship with Tom Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules was overshadowed by the revelation of her extramarital affair with Tom Sandoval, which left fans perplexed.

Katie Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation from one another after more than ten years of dating before the group began filming season 10 in the summer of 2022. The bar owner hooked up with Raquel at the Scheana Shay and Brock Davies wedding in July 2022, which upset Katie and made her advise her ex-husband not to date anyone from their circle of friends, Us Weekly verified as the cameras began to roll.

As new episodes of the Bravo show debuted, everyone was thinking about the prospective relationship between Raquel and Schwartz. Nevertheless, after nearly 10 years of dating, Sandoval and Arianna Madix split ways in March 2023, which changed the course of events.

According to a source who spoke with Us, the couple had been having issues for some time but things didn’t really blow apart until Ariana learned that her ex-boyfriend had been cheating on her with Raquel.

The Florida native’s brother, Jeremy Madix, attacked the Vanderpump Rules members shortly after the story made headlines.

He left a comment on James Kennedy‘s Instagram post saying, “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to st on people who are supposed to be their best friends (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all for to come up or have some sort of storyline.

I wouldn’t suggest this way of life or this group to anyone since they are so toxic. Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life, willing to walk on everyone to get there starting with James, while Tom is a try-hard going through a midlife crisis with his cringe-worthy band. Lame sell-out type st. Let’s not forget that before all of this, Raquel was a show lover. Is anybody listening?

For his part, Sandoval apologized to Ariana on social media, stating on Instagram, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve wounded through this process. I want to apologize to Ariana most of all. I made mistakes, was self-centered, and took risks that hurt someone I care about. Nobody should have to experience such pain in such a severe and visible way.

I’m sure this has been awful for Ariana and everyone around us, he continued. I feel awfully bad about that. The thing I regret the most is how I treated Ariana. I never intended to let down so many people, including our devoted friends and family.

The following month, people began to evaluate Vanderpump Rule’s scenes from season 10 which seemed to age poorly due to the controversy. Lala Kent questioned Raquel’s interest in unavailable males in a scene between the two actresses that was shot in July 2022.

In a confessional, Lala remarked, “That seems funny to me because until I said [I was interested], Raquel had no interest in Oliver [Saunders]. She’s now treating it like a pageant and treating me like a rival.