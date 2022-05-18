Nancy Mace Engaged: Nancy Mace Has Accepted Charleston’s Proposal!

Businesswoman, author, and political figure Nancy Mace is a household name in the United States. South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District is currently represented by her. Charleston to Hilton Head Island is the area in which she serves as mayor. She was the first female cadet to graduate from The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets program in 1999.

Also, she is South Carolina’s first Republican woman elected to Congress. In addition, she worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as a senior adviser. She has a consultancy firm in addition to her political one. A well-known politician, Nancy Mace is no stranger to the world of politics. As a professional, she has given her time and money to a number of worthy causes.

Nancy Mace Career

In 2008, Nancy Mace founded The Mace Group, a small consulting firm. Clients in a wide range of industries rely on the Mace Group for public relations, marketing, and web design services. There, she serves as a board member of The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes Association.

She is also a former panelist and participant at the 12th Annual Conference of Women in Higher Education and the Corbin Council Conference on the Assimilation of Women at Military Colleges; she is currently the Vice-Chair of the Citadel School of Business Advisory Board. The Citadel Alumni Association gave Mace the “Young Alumnus Award” in 2014, and the Eastern Carolina Girl Scouts gave her the “Mary Dean Brewer Woman of Distinction” award in 2017.

She was the South Carolina director of alliances and fields for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign from September 2015 to August 2016. In the Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel is Mace’s debut book. This book describes her upbringing as the daughter of a Citadel alumnus, as well as her time at the formerly all-male military academy, where she was one of the first female cadets.

Charleston has proposed to Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

CUMBIA (sic) Nancy Mace, a US representative from South Carolina, got engaged on May 15, her campaign revealed. Charleston software entrepreneur Patrick Bryant may be seen wearing a microphone and hiding behind the door of a random constituent in a video that was shared on her campaign’s YouTube website this past weekend.

Upon opening the door, Mace, thinking she was filming a commercial, was surprised by the presence of Bryant, who was holding out a ring. Despite the fact that she’s currently embroiled in a bitter Republican primary for reelection, the freshman representative responded “yes.”



A hectic weekend for the congresswoman, who was in the area on official and campaign business, brought the proposition to her attention.

While in Summerville on May 14, Mace attended a Dorchester County Republican Party rally and gave a stump speech alongside her leading opponent, Katie Arrington. Mace’s boyfriend, Bryant, is an entrepreneur in Charleston, South Carolina, with interests in many enterprises, according to his LinkedIn profile. While serving as chairman of Charleston’s Metro Chamber, he has also worked as a top executive at CODE/+/TRUST, a local software development firm that creates software for a variety of corporate and government clients around the United States.

Comes after Politico reported on Mace’s recent acquisition of a $1.6 million home near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, which Mace co-owned. Bryant is listed as the majority owner of the property purchased by the couple in March 2021, according to property records. Asked by the Post and Courier whether she wants to move “later this year,” Mace replied, “No, I’ll stay here for the rest of the year.”

prior relationships of nancy mace

Nancy Mace Past Relationship History

After marrying Curtis Jackson, an IT officer, in 2004, Nancy Mace and Curtis separated peacefully and amicably in 2019. Curtis Mace, Nancy Mace’s ex-husband, works as a Chief Technology Officer at Obie, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Another company he owns is Jackson Technologies, a software consulting firm. Occasionally she publishes photos of her two sons, Miles and Ellison, on social media. Throughout Nancy’s political career, she has reduced the social media participation of her children, claiming that she wants to protect them from the political climate.