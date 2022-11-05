These Movies Aren’t Available on Netflix’s Newest Tier.!

Now, Netflix members can choose to subscribe to a less expensive, ad-supported tier in order to save some money. Instead of paying $9.99 for the basic plan without advertisements, customers can access a sizable portion of the streaming service’s huge catalogue with the $6.99/month Basic with Ads plan. However, Variety andGameSpot reports that several TV episodes and movies are regrettably unavailable to those who subscribe to Netflix’s most recent tier.

Even though the new tier is set to launch on November 3, Netflix still hasn’t published an official list outlining what is and isn’t available to its Basic with Ads subscribers.

Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters did tell reporters back in October that a small number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licencing restrictions, and [Netflix] is going to be working on reducing that over time. In order for members to understand what they’re getting into, publications like Variety, GameSpot, and others have undertaken the arduous chore of scouring the new plan’s library to see how it differs from Netflix’s previous tiers.

TV Shows Not Available on Basic with Ads

The majority of Netflix originals that aren’t accessible at this tier, aside from Arrested Development, House of Cards, The Last Kingdom, and Peaky Blinders, are family and kids’ shows like Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, She-Ra and the Princess of Power, All Hail King Julien, and Dawn of the Croods. Thankfully, the majority of other Netflix originals seem to be accessible with this less expensive subscription.

The Magicians, The Sinner, Good Girls, The Good Place, Knight Rider, Queen of the South, Friday Night Lights, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, and Stargate SG1 are some other popular shows that can’t be watched on the Basic with Ads plan.

You don’t need to be concerned if you saw that certain shows, including How to Get Away With Murder, Grey’s Anatomy, The Crown, Breaking Bad, and Cobra Kai, were not available. These programs are still included in this proposal, according to a Variety correction.

Movies Not Available on Basic with Ads

With the exception of Vampires vs. The Bronx, it appears that most Netflix original movies are still accessible to Basic with Ads users, but it appears that moviegoers at this tier will be missing out on a lot of well-liked movies.

Fans of James Bond won’t be able to see Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, or Casino Royale. Additionally not accessible at this tier are horror films including It Follows, Crimson Peak, The Mist, The Green Inferno, Raw, Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Umma, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The following movies are also not covered by this plan: Uncharted, Oblivion, Pineapple Express, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Paddington, Road House, Sorry to Bother You, Nocturnal Animals, Morbius, The Hateful Eight (both the original and the extended version), A Knight’s Tale, Labyrinth, Hell or High Water, The Hurt Locker, The Imitation Game, Phantom Thread, If Beale Street Could Talk, Will

Before switching tiers or enrolling, have a look at GameSpot’s extensive list, which features more than 250 titles, to see everything that isn’t included in Netflix’s ad-supported plan.