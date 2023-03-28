New Showtime Record Set by Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere.

While none of this should come as a great surprise, we are thrilled to inform you that Showtime is currently very pleased with the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere.

It was recently reported by the deadline that the show’s first episode attracted two million views, breaking the previous record for the most popular premiere across all of their digital channels. It has defeated the debut of Dexter: New Blood for that honor. As the weeks go on, the show, which is hosted by Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco, should continue to produce even higher statistics.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks, provided the following comment regarding this launch:

Thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, and our incredible ensemble cast, Yellowjackets shattered records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever and elevated season two even further. This amazing series, which masterfully blends psychological horror, dark comedy, and coming-of-age drama, was effectively expanded by Paramount Media Networks by utilizing our tried-and-true method of marketing series across our entire portfolio of brands.

We do tend to believe that Yellowjackets will only grow in popularity over time, and this is partly because Showtime will eventually become more securely ensconced under the Paramount+ brand. We tend to believe that a hit of this size was necessary given the uncertain future of the Dexter brand and the fact that Billions is now several years into its run. We also know that there is a five-season plan, and we ultimately hope the program can reach that point.

What Do You Think About the Ratings for The Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere?

