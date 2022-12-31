Who’s Hosting, Performing, and More for “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” 2023

Happy Rockin’ New Year’s Eve! Celebrate the holidays in style in 2023 with the well-known spectacular, which will feature a unique Disney twist and be presented by Ryan Seacrest and other celebrities from across the nation.

The host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, who has presided over the broadcast every year since 2006, will once more count down to midnight in Times Square in New York City.

Dick Clark, the show’s late originator, and longtime presenter hosted it for seven years before his passing in 2012. Cohost Liza Koshy will be present in Manhattan with Seacrest. The winning Powerball numbers will be drawn by Jessie James Decker.

Ciara will return to her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve post on the West Coast, this time for prerecorded segments at Disneyland for the Mouse’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration.

According to a press statement, the enchanted celebration will honor the global influence of Disney’s stories, experiences, and fans and lay the groundwork for the company’s upcoming 100th anniversary. The L.A. countdown will be co-hosted by DJ D-Nice.

Billy Porter will serve as the special’s host from the organization’s New Orleans location, as he did for the first time in 2019.

Fans may anticipate huge performances by famous artists who have not yet been revealed, in addition to the celebrity hosts. Machine Gun Kelly, Jennifer Lopez, BTS, Miley Cyrus, The Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, and many other A-list performers have performed in the past.

In a prior interview, Seacrest opened up about taking over for Clark, who started the event in 1972 and hosted it for almost 50 years. Before his first solo performance on New Year’s Rockin Eve 2013, the American Idol presenter said, “You know, there’s the history I have as a fan of the show and watching Dick.

” This was reported by Newsweek in December 2012. Then there’s the incredible good fortune—something I never could have imagined—of being his partner and receiving on-the-job training from him.

In a statement following Clark’s passing in April 2012, Seacrest listed the television pioneer as one of his greatest influences.

I grew up idolizing him, and he was kind enough to offer me career advice and guidance at a young age. Working with him every New Year’s Eve for the previous six years was a dream come true when I joined his show in 2006, the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host remarked at the time.