Numerous Arrests and Other Issues Are Among Kyle Chrisley’s Ups and Downs Over the Years.

Kyle Chrisley has experienced a lot of ups and downs throughout the years.

I’ve never been very good at talking about my troubles, but lately, I’ve noticed a lot of people in agony, so I’m sharing my experience in the hopes that it will help even one person realize there is another side to the suffering, the side that isn’t always so obvious.

The author of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley, shared a post on Instagram in December 2022 with their daughter, Linda Chrisley, who he shares with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. Three years ago, I made an attempt at suicide. I struggled with my sense of value for years. I never felt like I belonged and never felt good enough.

My relationship with my family was, to put it mildly, tumultuous, Kyle continued. I started using drugs and finally got the addiction moniker. I struggled to establish my worth not only to myself but also to those around me. I am more content right now than I have ever been in my entire life. I recognize my value. I do fit in. I am desired. I am required. I’m adored. You are, too.

With the help of their reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted on USA Network in 2014, Kyle’s renowned family—which includes stepmom Julie Chrisley, whom Todd married in 1996, and half-siblings Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, and Grayson Chrisley—rose to popularity. While Kyle was frequently missing due to family conflict, Todd and Julie, together with their three youngest children, appeared in the docuseries. Kyle was arrested for assault in 2013, and Todd and Julie were given custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe.

Read More: Kyle Talks About Carl’s Loverboy Exit: There Were “Plenty” of Opportunities to “fire Him”.

Chloe is a member of our family, and we are happy that the world can witness how magnificently she develops, discovers, and comes into herself through love and respect. Exclusive information about his adoptive daughter recording episodes of Chrisley Knows Best was provided to US Weekly in December 2017 by Chrisley’s father, who was sentenced to prison in 2022 after he and Julie were found guilty of fraud.

While Kyle finally made amends with his family when he was hospitalized following his 2019 suicide attempt, Chloe grew up with her paternal grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

I apologized to my dad nine months ago. Kyle wrote on Facebook that August that Todd had said, “I love you always and you are forgiven,” adding that it was he, Lindsie, and their mother who had reported Todd for tax evasion, charges the Georgia native has vehemently rejected. I was immediately embraced upon my return to his life. I will always be appreciative of his kindness and love.

Read More: Next, Bow! Rihanna’s Halftime Performance During the Super Bowl Rocked the House.

I will continue to stand as a single front with my mother, my father, and the rest of my family, he stated at the time.

The reality TV star was detained by the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee, confirmed in March 2023. He was later freed on a $3,000 bond.