Obi-Wan Kenobi the Patterson Cut Where to Watch? It’s Available on Disney Plus!

An Obi-Wan Kenobi fan has taken it upon himself to fix some of the concerns that other Star Wars fans have experienced with the Disney+ series. The final product is a 2.5-hour film made up of six episodes. VFX artist Kai Patterson, who is working on an independent film, made a cut of Obi-Wan Kenobi available for free download on his website. According to the author, “This is my own artistic vision of how these scenes could be strung together to form something that works better for me personally”.

On his TikTok profile, Patterson also posted a video explaining the changes he made. “While watching all six episodes, I really saw how much filler there was,” he recalls, “a lot of scenes that literally just added too many frames to each shot possibly just to complete some time limit that they wanted to fill. Some scenes were rearranged to improve their effectiveness or impact, as well.” Moses Ingram’s Reva, the Inquisitor played by him, was also given a “more fearsome” makeover by him.

When it comes to a new Star Wars fan edit, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ episode gets transformed into an entire movie. It took Lucasfilm a long time to construct a stand-alone movie to bring Ewan McGregor back as his prequel trilogy fan-favorite Jedi. When Ewan McGregor was asked to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi after more than a decade, he agreed. The six-episode series on Disney+ followed McGregor as he battled to rescue a young Princess Leia from the Inquisitors and finally faced off against Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release on Disney+ and Lucasfilm was a big success.

In its first weekend on Disney+, it was reportedly the most-watched show ever. The reviews for Obi-Wan Kenobi were very good, with many advocating for a second season. However, there were several complaints about the show, notably the six-episode structure and the pacing of the tale. Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally planned for a feature by Lucasfilm, and some saw this as an opportunity to glimpse what the film would look like.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Where to See the Patterson Cut

Despite having not produced a “Star Wars” film since “The Rise of Skywalker,” Disney and Lucasfilm have continued to work together on television projects. “Star Wars” has had a successful transition to television, but many fans would want to see their favorite characters return to the big screen. “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” a recent Disney+ limited series in which Ewan McGregor reprised his character from George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, was a good example of this.

There are those who would prefer that the project had remained as a film, including one of the original authors. One of them is Kai Patterson, a filmmaker, and ardent “Star Wars” fan. It took him cutting the six-episode series down to make “Obi-Wan Kenobi” into a feature film because he cared so much about it being a movie (via Variety). According to an entry on his website, the idea was born out of a love for the show’s source material and performances. The Disney+ edit, in his opinion, did not do honor to the project, so he set out to provide an alternative.