Office Christmas Party Where to Watch? American Comedy Is Available on ITune!

Office Christmas Party is a 2016 American holiday comedy film that was written and directed by Justin Malen and Laura Solon, based on a story by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas. In addition to Jennifer Aniston and Kate McKinnon, the movie stars Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller, Jillian Bell, Vanessa Bayer, Courtney B. Vance, and Rob Corddry, and Kate McKinnon.

Paramount Pictures released the movie on December 9, 2016. Globally, $114 million was made from it.

Plot

Chief Technology Officer of Zenotek in Chicago, Josh Parker, completes his divorce and reports to work. Josh and branch manager Clay Vanstone receive a call from interim CEO Carol Vanstone informing them that the company failed to reach its new quarterly quota. She makes threats to reduce bonuses, fire 40% of the company’s staff, and cancel the annual holiday party. Having recently lost their father, the former CEO, Carol and Clay are siblings.

Clay is anxious to maintain his employees and give them bonuses, but Carol, who resents Clay for being their dad’s favorite, threatens to close the branch.

Carol is informed by Josh, Clay, and Tracey Hughes, the Chief of Research and Development, that they have a meeting with business tycoon Walter Davis later in the day. As a result, Carol offers them one final chance.

Although Walter approves of the pitch, he is worried that they are more concerned with the money than their employees. Clay extends an invitation to the Christmas party in an effort to convince him that their business is solid and has a positive working environment. Carol calls Josh’s apartment as she is on her way to the airport to offer him a job working for her at the New York headquarters at twice his present wage.

Cast

Jason Bateman plays Josh Parker, the Chief of Technical Advancement at Zenotek Chicago.

Olivia Munn as Chief of R&D for Zenotek Chicago, Tracey Hughes

As the CEO of Zenotek Chicago, T.J. Miller portrays Clay Vanstone.

Carol Vanstone, interim CEO of Zenotek, played by Jennifer Aniston

Mary Winetoss, a Zenotek employee, is portrayed by Kate McKinnon.

Pimp Trina played by Jillian Bell

Walter Davis, played by Courtney B. Vance, is a spokesperson for a sizable financial corporation.

Allison Parker, played by Vanessa Bayer, is Clay’s assistant.

Customer support manager Jeremy Parker is played by Rob Corddry.

Nate Winetoss, IT director, played by Karan Soni

Sam Richardson plays Joel, the DJ for the event.

Fred, a new employee, played by Randall Park

As an escort named Savannah, Abbey Lee

Watching the Office Christmas Party

Office Christmas Party is available for purchase or rental on iTunes.