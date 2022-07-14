Officially Criminal Minds Is Having a Revival!

There will be a Criminal Minds reboot with six original cast members returning, according to a statement from the network.

The original plot:

For the first time since 2020, it has been announced that Criminal Minds will return for a second season on Paramount+. We’ve just heard a few more details since then. However, it appears like things may be about to change. David Rossi’s on-screen son, Joe Mantegna, uploaded a photo of himself on a set that looked eerily similar to one he’d been on since Season 3. Criminal Minds’ hashtag was used in his caption on Twitter, which said, “Just doing some inspection work today for an upcoming project. It’s below.

First announced, the 10-episode Paramount+ relaunch was expected to see the crew back together “to investigate a single, compelling case.” Rossi, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Matt Simmons were all members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) when the series concluded. (Daniel Henney). (Kirsten Vangsness’ Penelope Garcia resigned from the FBI to work for a non-profit). Finally, we learned who might be returning in February 2022: Mantegna, Vangsness (implying that Garcia either doesn’t continue with the nonprofit work or performs double duty—the team needs its tech talent, after all!), Rodriguez, Cook, and Tyler. In addition, Brewster discussed the revival in a June interview with Decider. No cast members have yet to sign their contracts for preproduction.

It appears that ABC and CBS are still trying to come to an agreement about license fees. “I believe they have good faith that we will move forward,” she asserted. This is the only time we will be able to see our families for a few months, so we were urged to go see them now.” Our confidence in the outcome is unwavering…. All of us agreed back in November that we were “all in” and “ready to sign.” We’ll need to think out a different structure before we can begin. However, we’re all quite upbeat about the future.

