On Patrol Live Where to Watch? When And How Can Viewers Watch the Live Pd Revival Series?

A&E terminated Live PD in 2020. The program resumed on a different network with a new name two years later. On Patrol: Live is the relaunched version of Live PD. Along with panelist Sean “Sticks” Larkins, Dan Abrams hosted the event once more.

Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson has also contributed to it. Similar to its forerunner, it tracks police departments in seven significant counties. Live PD was one of the most popular cable programs in the nation. It was called off as a result of the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations and George Floyd’s murder. On Patrol: Live, a new Reelz series that will air on Fridays and Saturdays, replaced the program.

How to watch the Live PD reboot for free

A 5-day free trial of DIRECTV Stream allows viewers to witness the premiere of On Patrol: Live to satisfy their addiction. There are only five streaming services that provide live streaming at the time of this writing. On Patrol: Live will therefore be available to watch when it airs live on cable television. With Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, and the Web, you can view On Patrol: Live through Reelz.

However, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, and Philo are the only places where you can watch the show directly. As indicated earlier, DIRECTV Stream offers a free trial period after which rates start at $69.99 per month and go up from there.

Seven days of Philo’s trial are free. It just costs $25 a month after that. Alternatively, you may pay $17.50 for your first month of Sling TV and save 50%. From there, monthly costs begin at $35.

Is On Patrol: Live available on Hulu?

PD in real-time On Hulu Live TV, Nation used to be able to watch fresh episodes of Live PD. On Patrol: Live, regrettably, does not operate in that manner. It’s not on the streaming service since Reelz is where fresh episodes are available. Due to this, the audience of this show is even more constrained. On Patrol: Live isn’t accessible via any of the following services: YouTube TV, Roku, Fire TV, Amazon Prime, or Amazon.

You can also determine if Reelz is available to you. Enter your zip code on the official website to find out which service providers in your neighborhood carry the channel. You can always give your cable company a call and let them know you want Reelz.

When and how can viewers watch the live PD Revival series?

On Patrol: Live, a remake of the Live PD television series, will debut on A&E in two years. At 9 p.m. EST, or 8 p.m. CST, on Friday, July 22, the series makes its debut. The television show follows several police enforcement organizations as they valiantly deal with difficulties on the job. Florida, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Carolina are just a few of the states represented by the featured agencies. Fans may watch the premiere of On Patrol:

Live this evening thanks to the six major streaming services that offer live TV streaming. The new series is currently streaming on Reelz through DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Philo. Users of iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or Chromecast can access the network live to watch the series on REELZ through these means.

However, some distributors don’t include REELZ in their bundles unless there are additional fees. Among other providers, DirecTV and Dish each carry REELZ for regular programming. REELZ is available as an add-on option through tiered package options from numerous cable – or streaming – companies.

On Patrol: Live Follows Law Enforcement As They Patrol The Streets in Real-Time

The original Live PD and its revival series have a similar premise. The television show follows police officers as they conduct nighttime street patrols across the nation on Friday and Saturday. In the new On Patrol series, numerous recognizable characters are back. Dan Abrams, a former prosecutor, Curtis Wilson, a deputy sheriff, and Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin is a few among them. To this new REELZ series, On Patrol: Live is adding fresh aspects, which is mixing things up a bit.

The police will ask neighborhood members to accompany them on patrols in addition to helping to solve crimes. giving the general public a chance to understand some of the challenges that the officers face while on duty.