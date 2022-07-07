On the Count of Three Where to Watch? Will the Count of Three Be on Netflix or Hulu?

An uproar has erupted over Sundance’s debut On the Count of Three, a dark comedy thriller that took home a prize at the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award ceremony. An expanded audience will soon have access to the film, owing to a simultaneous release on May 13 in select cinemas and on digital streaming platforms.

Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch wrote and produced On the Count of Three, which follows depressed best friends Val (Jerrod Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott) as they plan their suicide pact, which forces them to kill one another (because apparently, that’s what friends are for). The film was released by Annapurna Pictures and Orion Pictures.

On the Count of Three plot

His coworker enters the restroom and begins to sing and the miserable blue-collar worker named Val attempts to commit suicide, but he is thwarted by the presence of his coworker. Val ends his relationship with Natasha and resigns from his work. A psychiatric hospital is no match for him when it comes to helping his best friend Kevin, who had recently attempted suicide as well. As a final act of desperation, Val warns Kevin that committing suicide is the only option.

Val shoots at Kevin, but Kevin dodges. He persuades Val to at least celebrate their final day on Earth. His major purpose is to kill Dr. Brenner, the child psychiatrist who abused him. While Dr. Brenner’s office claims he doesn’t start work until late afternoon, Val and Kevin have yet to hear that claim.

On the Count of Three Cast

Carmichael, Jerrod.

Kevin is portrayed by Christopher Abbott.

Natasha is played by Tiffany Haddish, with Henry Winkler playing Dr. Brenner.

In the role of Donny, J. B. Smoove plays Lyndell Lavell Crawford.

Played by Jared Abrahamson as Wyatt

How to Watch On the Count of Three

On the Count of Three can be rented or purchased on Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu, and can be streamed online.

Where to Watch The Count of Three?

On the Count of Three premieres in select cinemas and online on May 13th. If the movie isn’t showing at a theater near you or if you want to see it from the comfort of your own home, you’ve come to the right place.

The movie On the Count of Three will be available to stream digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube Red, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. It will cost between $18 and $25 to watch the film on any of the major distribution platforms.

Will The Count of Three Be on Netflix or Hulu?

On the Count of Three will not be available to view on Netflix or Hulu as of this writing. The first to know should that ever change would be us, of course!

There is no trailer for the third installment of the series.

Yes! You can see it right now by going to this link: