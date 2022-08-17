Only the Brave Where to Watch? American Biographical Drama Film Streaming on Fubo Tv!

Joseph Kosinski’s 2017 American biographical drama film Only the Brave is based on the Sean Flynn article “No Exit” from GQ. It was written by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer. A tribute to their memory, the movie depicts the tale of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a prestigious group of Prescott, Arizona, firefighters who lost 19 of its 20 members while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.

In addition to Josh Brolin, James Badge Dale, Jeff Bridges, Miles Teller, Alex Russell, Taylor Kitsch, Ben Hardy, Thad Luckinbill, Geoff Stults, Scott Haze, Andie MacDowell, and Jennifer Connelly, it also stars Thad Luckinbill, Ben Hardy, Geoff Stults, Scott Haze, and Jennifer Connelly.

In New Mexico, principal photography commenced in June 2016. On October 20, 2017, Columbia Pictures in North America and Summit Entertainment in other regions released the film Only the Brave.

Plot

In Prescott, Arizona, Eric Marsh, the crew chief of Fire and Rescue Crew 7, gets a call about a wildfire. Due to Crew 7’s position as municipal firefighters, a hotshot crew from California disregards Eric’s forecast that the fire may endanger a nearby neighborhood. The neighborhood is completely devastated, and the fire acts as Eric had expected.

Check More: Where to Watch Baby Driver? Stream Baby Driver for Free Using the First Technique!

Duane Steinbrink, the fire chief, and Eric discuss Eric’s desire for Crew 7 to receive hotshot certification. They will have to commit to a longer working season because no other municipal crew in the nation has that designation, Duane warns. This aggravates Amanda, Eric’s wife, who is annoyed that the time commitment has already prevented Eric from wishing to start a family.

Release

On October 20, 2017, Sony Pictures Releasing under its Columbia Pictures banner released the film Only the Brave, which was previously titled Granite Mountain. Prior to that, the movie was scheduled for release on September 22, 2017, however, Lionsgate and the production company Black Label Media disagreed, resulting in Columbia Pictures receiving the U.S. distribution rights.

In a few nations, Summit Entertainment will still hold the rights to the movie internationally.

On July 19, the trailer was released, and the movie’s new title was Only the Brave.

On January 23, 2018, the movie went on digital distribution, and on February 6, 2018, it was released on DVD and Blu-ray. It sold $7.2 million worth of home videos as of December 2018.

Check More: Where to Watch Gravity Falls? Gravity Falls from Google Play Will Allow You to Stream the Film!

Cast

As Eric Marsh, Josh Brolin

As Brendan McDonough, Miles Teller

As Duane Steinbrink, Jeff Bridges

Amanda Marsh in Jennifer Connelly

As Marvel Steinbrink, Andie MacDowell

Andy Ashcraft is played by Alex Russell.

As Robert Caldwell, Dylan Kenin

With Scott Foxx as Travis Carter

Ryan Busch portraying Dustin DeFord

Chris MacKenzie is portrayed by Taylor Kitsch.

As Grant McKee, Sam Quinn

Streaming Only the Brave

Check More: Inuyashiki Anime Where to Watch? Watch Inuyashiki, Last Hero, on Netflix from Any Country!

You can currently watch Only the Brave on fuboTV. Only the Brave is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.