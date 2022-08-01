Orient Anime Where to Watch? Where Can I Get Free Access to Orient Anime?

Find out everything you need to know about Orient Episode 1’s release date, streaming location, and more in this article. Five years ago, Orient, Musashi, and Kojirou Kanemaki vowed that when they grew up, they would become samurai, join a league, and go on missions to battle demons. But since then, things have changed. As demons are now venerated and praised, society has turned against the samurai.

By posing as a miner and secretly sharpening his sword, Musashi conceals his desire to become a samurai. A direct descendant of a samurai, Kojirou breaks his promise to an old friend. After sparing Musashi from certain death, his attitude on life changes. Kojirou sets out with Musashi on a quest to find out what his true sentiments are despite the fact that he is still torn.

Plot

The narrative centers on Musashi, a 15-year-old boy, and is set during Japan’s Sengoku era. At the time, samurai were forbidden and Japan was dominated by demons. As a miner, Musashi blends in with the other people who have been brainwashed into believing that the demons are their saviors and that they must serve them. Musashi is aware of the reality, though. With his particular magical power, he wishes to battle the demons.

Where Can I Watch Orient Anime?

A number of Japanese channels, including AT-X and TV Tokyo, will air Orient. In contrast to the majority of anime fans in the West, who prefer to watch their favorite shows on Netflix, Orient will not follow this trend. Since the film’s release, neither Netflix, Funimation, nor Hulu has officially stated that they will air Orient. Viewers will therefore need to find another method of seeing the most recent episodes.

Crunchyroll hosts anime from the Orient. Online streaming of Orient’s original Japanese dub with English subtitles is offered by Crunchyroll. We advise viewers to access official platforms to support creators.

Watch Orient Anime Online Free

Crunchyroll has a permit to broadcast Orient outside of Asia. This indicates that all streaming service users have access to all Orient episodes, even if they were shown in Japan an hour after they were made available in the US. To join the platform, potential users must sign up and pay $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

In addition to the simulcasts, users can browse the platform’s manga and anime libraries, watch ad-free content and watch their preferred series offline. As of this writing, there has been no formal announcement regarding the production of an English-dubbed version.

Where Can I Get Free Access to Orient Anime?

You may view the entire film Orient for free on 9anime. The best website to watch Orient anime or Orient DUB in high definition is here. Following are the steps.

Step 1: Open Google and enter Orient 9anime.gg in the search bar.

Step 2: Visit the website 9anime.gg.

Step 3: Go online to watch free Orient anime.

Trailer