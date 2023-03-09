Oscar Winners Who Have Contributed to History Over the Years.

In the history books! During the long history of the famous awards presentation, Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, and Jordan Peele are just a few of the celebrities who have made history at the Oscars. Actors and movies have left their imprint on the Academy Awards in a variety of ways, from the youngest winner to the most nominations.

In 2002, Berry won the best actress award for her work in Monster’s Ball, becoming her the first African American woman to do so. She accepted her medal with an affecting speech.

She assured the crowd that this moment was much bigger than she was. ……… ………. It’s for Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, and Vivica Fox, the women who are standing next to me. And since this door has been opened tonight, it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color who now has a shot.

The Die Another Daystar considered the feat in the context of the #OscarsSoWhite issue fifteen years later. Wow, that moment actually meant nothing, I sat there and I really thought, she recalled to Teen Vogue in June 2017. That had no meaning. I believed it to mean something, but now I doubt it.

Read More: What Jennifer Coolidge Did to Achieve “Champagne” Glam for The E.L.F. Super Bowl Ad.

Berry Referred to The Revelation as One of Her Lowest Points and Added: It’s Unsettling, to Put It Mildly.

For her part, Streep long ago exceeded the mark for the most Oscar nominations a performer has received. As a result, she responded to receiving her 20th nomination in 2017 for Florence Foster Jenkins by posting a GIF of herself dancing.

At the Academy Awards, films and people have both made history.

In 2020, Parasite became the first South Korean film to receive a Best Picture nomination, and it later became the first foreign-language film to take home the night’s top prize.

Read More: Kyle Claims Carl Was “Coked Out” in The Beginning of Loverboy; Danielle Intervenes.

Never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebs, TV series, and more by subscribing to Us Weekly’s free daily newsletter!