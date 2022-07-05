Overlord Season 4 Where to Watch?Date, Time, and Locations for The Fourth Season of Overlord!

A release date has been set for Overlord Season 4! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming fourth season of Overlord, including the premiere date, production studio, broadcast location, trailer, and more! There has been a long silence from the creators. We couldn’t wait for Overlord’s return with the planned anime and film projects!

What is Overlord Season 4 About?

Overlord’s illustrator, So-Bin, says that Season 4 will adapt his much-anticipated and much-enjoyed tenth novel volume.

Nazarick’s newly proclaimed Sorcerous Kingdom of Nazarick and the Baharuth Empire’s treachery are likely to feature in Overlord Season 4.

Related: Where to Watch Promising Young Woman? Now You Can Watch ‘promising Young Woman’ on Hbo Max for Free!

In Overlord Season 4, Ainz Ooal Gown’s dominion is projected to decline as he attempts to solve the lack of resources in his regions. To be authentic to the source material, Albedo will reveal her feelings for Ainz at some point in the anime. Ainz Ooal Gown, once known as Momonga, is changed into a powerful skeletal wizard after neglecting to log out of the popular online game Yggdrasil.

Overlord chronicles his story. Yggdrasil is now the setting for the anime, where NPCs begin to feel emotions, and Ainz starts on a journey to conquer the new planet in order to do so.

What is the Overlord Season 4 release date?

The countdown to the release of Overlord Season 4 has begun. The release date for the fourth season of Overload has been officially set for Tuesday, 5 July 2022. Anime’s official website has released a trailer and key imagery for the show.

How many episodes of Overlord Season 4 are planned?

Seasons 1 to 3 of Overlord each has 13 episodes and premiered in 2015. Overlord Season 4 is projected to have the same number of episodes as Season 3, based on previous seasons. It will be different for each episode’s title. For Season IV of Overlord, a total of three light novel volumes will be covered, ranging from volumes 10 through 12. Among its numerous credits is the One-Punch Man, Death Note, and Hunter x Hunter series, which is produced by Madhouse Productions, the studio behind Overlord Season 4.

Related:Where to Watch the Hobbit? Hobbit only Streaming on Hbo Max!

Where Can You Watch Overlord Season 4?

Overlord aka brdo was initially released as a television anime series. The anime was streamed by Crunchyroll, while the Overlord English dub was streamed by Funimation. As a result, an Overlord Season 4 Crunchyroll release is very certain, and Funimation is expected to join the English Dub crew.

According to the current trailer, Overlord Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, July 5th, and will be released weekly.

Related: Where to Watch Mtv Awards 2022: A Live Stream of The Mtv Movie & Tv Awards in 2022!

Season IV of the Overlord anime has been given a broadcast time and TV channel on the anime’s official website. Anime retailer ABEMA and BS11 will show the premiere episode of The Overlord Season 4 in Japan on AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS, TV Aichi, Hikari TV, and MBS. Below you’ll find the broadcast schedules from Japan’s various TV networks. TV channel AT-X will begin broadcasting at 22:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. There will be a new episode of Overlord every week.