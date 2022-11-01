How to Get Overwatch League Reward Points for Overwatch 2.!

Following allegations of harassment, discrimination, and creating a hostile work environment, Activision Blizzard is currently the subject of an inquiry. The investigation is covered in greater detail here.

Overwatch 2’s release has, to put it mildly, been turbulent. Players have struggled through tutorials, run into glitches, and felt burned by monetization. With some free Overwatch League skins, what better method is there to forget about all of that (or at least to lessen your rage)? Of course, wanting those skins and actually gaining access to them are very different things.

While Overwatch 2 is still going through some teething pains, the Overwatch League helps to keep the competitive spirit as strong as ever. Twenty teams are competing for a share of the $2.55 million pool.

However, since fans may tune in to earn incentives, the top 12 teams won’t be the only Overwatch League champions. Viewers can purchase League tokens, skins for each hero, and other cosmetics like sprays, name cards, and player symbols, according to the official Overwatch League website.

Earning prizes through the Overwatch League is a straightforward process, just like previous games with comparable viewership compensation schemes. First, make sure Overwatch 2 is linked to your Battle.net account by logging in or creating one.

Connect that account to your YouTube channel after that. Finally, just use your computer or a mobile device to watch Overwatch League games live or through replay broadcasts. Be sure you’re accessing YouTube or the Overwatch League website because embedded players and the YouTube app on your TV or gaming console do not count.

Five League tokens are collected per hour of viewing, plus however many sponsors contribute, to make up the initial awards. These tokens will take up to 48 hours to arrive, but once they do, you can use them at the in-game store. Do you want to support your favorite team?

You can dress up your favorite characters in the colors and emblems of any Overwatch League contestants in a special section of TheOverwatch 2store. The legendary skins Clockwork Zenyatta and Luchador Reaper can be purchased for a few more tokens (well, a lot more) as an alternative.

If you intend to save these products for the Overwatch League in 2019, you should reconsider because the tokens will be useless after December 31, 2022.

The non-store skins, sprays, and other cosmetics can still be acquired by viewers, though at a far slower rate than tokens.

For example, the Overwatch League Gray Hero Skin is given out after five hours of playoff viewing, but a special spray is given out after just two. But those are by no means the only benefits offered. You will receive the following drops for every three hours you watch during the playoffs:

3 hours: Bastion, Genji, and Tracer skin, plus a Grand Finals 1 spray

6 hours: Hanzo, Mei, and Mercy skin, plus a Zhulong player icon

9 hours: Ana Brigitte, and Zenyatta skin, plus a Luchador player icon

12 hours: Ashe, D.Va, and Wrecking Ball skin, plus a Royal Knight player icon

15 hours: Cassidy, Echo, and Pharah skin, plus a Happi player icon

18 hours: Baptiste, Roadhog, and Sigma skin, plus a clockwork player icon

21 hours: Orisa, Soldier: 76, Sombra, and Reinhardt skin, plus OWL Turns 5 player icon

24 hours: Doomfist, Symmetra, and Torbjorn skin, plus Lucio Dance Party emote

27 hours: Junkrat, Lucio, Moira, and Reaper skin

30 hours: Widowmaker, Winston, and Zarya skin, plus 100 League tokens

Additionally, after watching the Grand Finals for 30, 1, and 2 hours, viewers will each receive a unique spray, name card, and skin for Junker Queen and Kiriko.

That concludes our discussion of the Overwatch League playoff prizes. While it may seem difficult to watch for 30+ hours, especially for people who work 9–5 jobs, it is simpler than you might imagine.

Simply configure your computer to stream the broadcast rather of going to sleep, then start working. When you come back, some fresh Overwatch 2 skins and tokens will be waiting for you.