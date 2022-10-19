When are Bastion and Torbjorn going to be back in Overwatch 2?

Following allegations of harassment, discrimination, and creating a hostile work environment, Activision Blizzard is currently the subject of an inquiry. The investigation is covered in greater detail here.
Veteran Overwatch characters Bastion and Torbj rn are now “absent” from Overwatch 2, and players are going crazy trying to find out when they will make a full comeback.
Overwatch 2’s numerous flaws and generally rocky debut have deepened the mystery surrounding Bastion and Torbj rn’s disappearance. Initially, fans thought that the missing heroes were just another Overwatch 2 issue. Even if that does appear to be a contributing factor, the whole account of the disappeared heroes presents a slightly different (and extremely perplexing) picture.
So when will those adored seasoned Overwatch characters be making a comeback? Here is what we currently know.
