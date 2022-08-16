Palmer Movie Where to Watch? Where Can Watch the Justin Timberlake Drama?

Fisher Stevens and Cheryl Guerriero’s American drama Palmer was released in 2021. Ryder Allen, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, and Juno Temple all appear in the movie.

On January 29, 2021, Palmer was made available digitally by Apple TV+. The movie earned favorable reviews from critics, who applauded the topics and performances despite pointing out how well-known they were.

Plot

Former high school football standout Eddie Palmer, an ex-felon who just served a 12-year sentence for attempted murder and armed robbery, was recently released from jail. He settles in with his grandma Vivian, who sometimes keeps an eye on a flamboyant little boy named Sam, the son of her next-door friend Shelly, a drug user.

Sam is more interested in feminine things like dresses, princesses, and tea parties than more stereotypically male pursuits.

Cast

Eddie Palmer, an ex-convict who served 12 years in prison for theft and attempted murder, is portrayed by Justin Timberlake as a former collegiate football standout.

Sam Burdette, a young, genderqueer neighbor of Eddie who becomes his surrogate son, is portrayed by Ryder Allen.

Sam’s instructor and Eddie’s love interest, Maggie Hayes, is played by Alisha Wainwright.

Vivian Palmer, played by June Squibb, is Eddie’s grandmother.

Shelly Burdette, played by Juno Temple, is Sam’s drug-addicted mother.

Palmer’s police officer pal Coles is portrayed by Jesse C. Boyd.

Principal Forbes: J.D. Evermore

Sibs, Eddie’s supervisor, is played by Lance E. Nichols.

As Jerry, Shelly’s controlling lover, Dean Winters.

Football referee Jay Florsheim.

What Date Is the Palmer Movie Coming Out?

On Friday, January 29, Apple TV+ will premiere Justin Timberlake’s newest film.

Where can I watch the Justin Timberlake drama?

As an Apple Original, Palmer will only be available for streaming on Apple TV+. But there are a few other ways to see the movie: Apple TV+ is accessible on a wide range of gadgets, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles, mobile phones, and web-enabled devices.

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial to new users before they commit to a $4.99/month subscription. Customers of Apple are also qualified for a free year of Apple TV+ if they redeem the promotion within 90 days of purchasing a new Apple product (including iPhones, Macs, and iPads).

Without Apple TV, how can I watch Palmer?

On January 29, 2021, Palmer was freed. The movie was the second-biggest launch on Apple TV+ when it was made available. Cheryl Guerriero wrote the screenplay for Palmer, which Fisher Stevens is directing. According to the platform, the movie had the highest weekend viewership. The movie is available on Apple TV+, although it may also be viewed without an Apple TV.

Palmer Without Apple TV User’s Guide

To watch the movie, Palmer, Apple Tv is not required. Here is a guide on how to watch Palmer without Apple TV.

Any smart TV or another device can be configured to run the Apple TV app.

Apple’s original content is also available for streaming to Apple TV+ customers.

Just like with Amazon and Roku channels, users of Apple TV must be subscribers to several premium channel services.

It is also possible to view the preview, which will help you decide whether or not to subscribe.

To access the material, select the library.

For the accessible titles, scroll from the start to the end.

Choose the item the user wants to watch.

Mark Palmer Movie Trailer?

There is, for sure! The Palmer movie trailer above features Justin Timberlake in his full magnificence.