Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, More Celeb Couples Who Are Both Oscar Winners

Talk about a couple of A-listers! There are several couples that have shared the privilege of winning an Oscar, including Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, and a few pairings of ex-lovers.

For his performance of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark in the British film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, Laurence Olivier won his first Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role more than seven decades ago. Two Oscars were won by Vivien Leigh, his wife of over 21 years, during their relationship in the 1940s and 1950s.

Both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were wed for two years until divorcing in September 2016, have won an Oscar Award. Years before being married to the Troy actor, who received his first Oscar for his role in 12 Years a Slave, the Maleficent star won for her performance in 2000. For his performance in Once Once a Time in Hollywood, the actor won a second Oscar in 2020.

Bardem received the 2008 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in No Country for Old Men, two years before he and Cruz got hitched. The star of Everyone Knows accepted the Academy Award the following year for her performance of Maria Elena in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which won her the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Because of their performances in Being the Ricardos and Parallel Moms, respectively, Bardem and Cruz were nominated for lead actor and lead actress awards in 2022.

James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow, a former couple, had the unfortunate distinction of going head-to-head for honours during the 2010 Best Picture and Best Director competitions, while the majority of celebrities have been fortunate enough to congratulate their partners on different occasions. Bigelow won the prizes and made history by being the first female director.

Couples have the chance to succeed together when they collaborate on an important endeavour. In 1997, Joel Coen and his brother Ethan Coen co-won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the Fargo script. Best Actress in a Leading Role was awarded to Frances McDormand, who married Joel in 1984 and appeared in the movie.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who are married, have won big at the Oscars twice together. The frequent collaborators, who tied the knot in 2003, won their first Academy Award for Best Original Song forFrozens Let It Go in 2014 and their second in 2017 for Remember Me fromCoco.

