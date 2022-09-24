Pinocchio Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Hulu!

Pinocchio, the most recent live-action remake from Disney, is now available to view only on Disney Plus. The release of the film coincides with the service’s Disney Plus Day celebration.

This new interpretation of “Pinocchio” continues the studio’s practise of using a combination of live action and CGI to recreate its classic fairy tales. A wooden puppet in the film has a dream to grow up to be a real boy. His amazing voyage is brought to life in the movie like never before thanks to its innovative computer effects.

Watch the “Pinocchio” Trailer Now

Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans are among the actors in the cast. Robert Zemeckis, best known for hits including “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Back to the Future,” and “Forrest Gump,” is behind the camera for the new movie.

Watching “Pinocchio” (2022)

Disney Plus is now the only place to see “Pinocchio” (2022). In addition to the brand-new live-action film, Disney Plus now offers access to the 1940 animated “Pinocchio” movie.

Disney Plus is available for $8 per month or $80 per year; but, starting on December 8, the ad-free pricing will rise to $11. First months of service are currently available to both new and existing subscribers for just $2. For a starting price of $14 per month, Disney Plus may also be purchased in a package with Hulu and ESPN+.

On the majority of smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices, Disney Plus is accessible through a web browser or the Disney Plus app. On TVs and audio systems that are suitable, Disney Plus provides up to 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

When will it be possible to rent or buy “Pinocchio” (2022)?

Pinocchio: The New Adventure is advertised as a Disney Plus original movie for 2022. It is therefore doubtful that the movie will be made available for purchase or rental through any other services. The film is anticipated to continue being available only to Disney Plus customers.

Is “Pinocchio” (2022) Entertaining to Watch?

The majority of the early reviews for “Pinocchio” (2022) have been unfavourable or mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a “32%” rating as of September 8 based on 65 reviews from critics. Despite the negative reviews, the movie may still be worth seeing because of its stellar cast and eye-popping amazing effects, especially if your family is seeking something fresh to stream.

Pinocchio Where to Watch

Disney+, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (saving subscribers around $16 from the monthly price), offers Pinocchio for streaming. The Disney Bundle, which costs $13.99 for Hulu with commercials and $19.99 for Hulu without ads and includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Plus, also contains Disney+.)

By purchasing the bundle, users can save around $8 per month (or 25%) compared to purchasing each service separately. (Disney+ costs $7.99/month, Hulu starts at $6.99/month, and ESPN Plus costs $6.99/month for a combined total of $21.97 as opposed to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99/month price.) Additionally free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month, are Disney+ and ESPN Plus. Users who choose the deal save $14.98 a month compared to paying separately for each service.

Who Plays the Roles in Pinocchio?

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto in the Pinocchio movie, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Jiminy Cricket, the story’s narrator and type of conscience for Pinocchio. Tom Hanks jumped at the chance to participate as the puppeteer after learning that the renowned director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, among other films) was working on the project.

At the movie’s premiere, Hanks told Variety that he would “walk around the Island of Lost Boys smoking a cigarette” to collaborate with the director once more. Of course, they collaborated on the movie Forrest Gump, for which Hanks received the 1995 Academy Award for Best Actor.

Geppetto played by Tom Hanks

Jiminy Cricket is played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Blue Fairy, played by Cynthia Erivo

As Stromboli, Giuseppe Battiston

Fabiana, played by Kyanne Lamaya

Demetriou, Jamie

As Signore Rizzi, Angus Wright

Signora Vitelli is Sheila Atim.

The Coachman, played by Luke Evans

Lampwick is Lewin Lloyd.

Will Pinocchio Get a Follow-Up?

Interesting, perhaps Although Disney’s original movie never had a sequel, producer Jacqueline Levine stated this latest version had an ending that was open enough to consider a future continuation. Hard to say; I suppose we’ll have to wait and see how this one performs, she said to Variety. “Hopefully, people will enjoy it as much as we do, and that will be the beginning of further parts. This story has considerable potential, so I suppose we’ll see.

Disney Plus Has Pinocchio Available for Streaming

