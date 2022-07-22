Premios Juventud 2022 Where to Watch? Agenda and Location for Watching the Awards Show!

For the first time ever, the 2022 Premios Juventud is being broadcast live Thursday, July 21, from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Danna Paola, Edwin Caz of Grupo Firme, Prince Royce, and television personality Clarissa Molina will host the live broadcast of the awards show on Univision. J Balvin and Karol G, two Colombian superstars, are in first place with 11 nominations apiece. Rauw Alejandro and Farruko, who have each received nine nominations, come next with eight each.

The Premios Juventud 2022 will be held at and when?

As was previously reported, Puerto Rico will serve as the inaugural host of the Premios Juventud gala. The nominations will be announced as well as the celebrities who will host the event, including Clarissa Molina, Danna Paola, Eduin Caz, and Prince Royce, on stage at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, which has a capacity for more than 18,000 people. For audiences in the United States, the program will be broadcast on Thursday, July 15 at 8:00 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) and 7:00 pm (Central Daylight Time) and will be accessible on the Univision Now platform.

Through the Univision and Snow applications throughout Latin America. Next Thursday, July 21, will mark the 2022 Premios Juventud, with the slogan “Celebrate your passion.” Thanks to Televisa, the event will be carried life in both the United States on the Univision network and in Mexico on Channel 5 at 8:00 p.m. The Premios Juventud 2022 will be shown on July 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. on Las Estrellas (Channel 2.1), in case you can’t see it this Thursday.

Likewise, you will be able to relive each performance or recall the highlights of this celebration of the best in musical expression.

Special Awards:

Several musicians will receive the Agent of Change award, which celebrates them for utilizing their fame to promote change in the world, during the presentation. This year’s honorees include J Balvin, Juanpa Zurita, Wisin & Yandel, Kanye West, the late Jenni Rivera, and her Love Foundation.

Artists and presenters:

Alejo

Englea Aguilar

Mr. Banda

Boza

CNCO

Dameon Paola

DJ Adonia

Alpha El

Farina

Farruko

Feid

Goyo

Firme Group

Jossef

Juhn

Os Kenia

La Adicional

Los Perversos

Ramirez, Lenin

Leonard Tavarez

Mr. Luis Figueroa

José Vázquez

Cruz, Manny

Stuart, Michael

Ricky y Mau

Natalie Natti

Royal Royce

Robi

Sean George

In Yahaira Plasencia

Wisin and Yandel

How to Watch:

The four-hour program will be televised live on Univision on July 21 at 7 p.m. ET from Puerto Rico’s Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot.