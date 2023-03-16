‘Pump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion in The Middle of Scandoval Drama: All You Need to Know.

Ye. commastmastmas, and. After filming season 10, The Vanderpump Rules ensemble is getting ready to handle all of their issues, both on and off-screen.

Before the popular Bravo series returned with fresh episodes in February 2023, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ relationship was a hot subject. Us Weekly verified in August 2022 that Schwartz and Raquel hooked up at the wedding of Seana Shay and Brock Davies in the midst of his divorce from Katie Maloney. (Two months later, the Minnesota native and Katie finalized their divorce.)

But when it was revealed in March 2023 that Tom Sandoval and Arianna Madix had broken up after nearly ten years of relationship after he cheated on Raquel, both the cast and the fans were shocked.

Since Wednesday night, the cameras haven’t stopped. Following the separation of the TomTom co-owner and Ariana, a source exclusively revealed to the US that this season of Vanderpump Rules will be the most combustible yet.

After being dismissed in 2020 for prior racist behavior, Bravo later stated that Kristen Doute would return to film sequences with Ariana. The author of He’s Making You Crazy was seen driving up to the home of her ex-costar in March 2023 as the drama was playing out. Before breaking up with the Florida native, Kristen dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013.

Sandoval delivered a public apology to his now-ex-girlfriend in response to the cheating scandal after first speaking out mainly to address the negative press his Los Angeles company had received.

I want to start by apologizing to everyone I’ve offended during this process. The Missouri native apologized to Ariana most of all in a March 2023 Instagram post. I made mistakes, was self-centered, and took risks that hurt someone I care about. Nobody should have to experience such pain in such a severe and visible way.

Read More: Next, Bow! Rihanna’s Halftime Performance During the Super Bowl Rocked the House.

I’m sure this has been awful for Ariana and everyone around us, he continued. I feel awfully bad about that. The thing I regret the most is how I treated Ariana. I never intended to let down so many people, including our devoted friends and family.

In her own statement, Raquel also discussed the incident. I want to apologize for my behavior and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so engaged in our relationships. She posted on Instagram that there was no defense, that she had to take responsibility for her actions, and that she regretted hurting Ariana very much.

Raquel said in her lengthy statement that she intended to talk to a counselor about her problems. She continued, “I have prioritized the personal connection over my friendships frequently and have sought emotional validation through unhealthy intimate relationships without concern for my own well-being. I’m making efforts to comprehend my conduct and make better decisions.

Read More: Kyle Talks About Carl’s Loverboy Exit: There Were “Plenty” of Opportunities to “fire Him”.

Lisa Vanderpump provided an update on how she was doing during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2023, despite the fact that Ariana didn’t immediately publicly address the matter.

I’ve seen Ariana in person, and we’ve [filmed] together. It now plays a crucial role in the plot. The former member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said, “I would say the word I would use to characterize her is distraught,” prior to the reunion’s taping.