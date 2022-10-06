Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Fubo Tv!

Real Madrid play Shakhtar Donetsk just three days after a poor 1-1 draw with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos will be looking to bounce back and make a statement in the Champions League, where they currently top the group by two points over Shakhtar.

The squad’s schedule will be busy this month, therefore Ancelotti and his men should attempt to secure first place in the Group Stage as soon as can. That would allow the Italian coach to make rotations in the Champions League and take the weekend games more seriously, which may be beneficial given that Los Blancos will face great teams like Sevilla and Barcelona in La Liga in the coming weeks.

Madrid have what it takes to overcome Shakhtar and are definitely the better team, but the same could have been said last Sunday and Los Blancos finished with a pretty bad effort. Tonight, they must attend to business.

How to Watch and Stream Champions League

Date: 10/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Spin takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Movistar Liga de Campeones is available on television (Spain)

Streaming options include Paramount+ and Fubo.TV (USA).

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Where to Watch

Jurgen Klopp’s team enters the game after a 3-3 draw with Brighton in the Premier League, leaving them winless in two domestic games and having only won two of their first seven league games.

The Reds will be trying to turn their fortunes around when they face the Scottish side at home on Champions League matchday 3.

Following a devastating 4-1 loss to Napoli, Liverpool came back to upset Ajax 2-1, thanks to a last-minute winner from Joel Matip.

The result puts them second in the group, level on points with Ajax and three points behind group leaders Napoli.

Rangers, on the other hand, are at the bottom of Group A, with no points from their first two games.

They were defeated 4-0 by Ajax on matchday one, and then 3-0 by Napoli on matchday two.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will be trying to offer his team a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages when they face Liverpool, but it will not be an easy feat for the Dutchman.

Here’s all you need to know about Liverpool vs. Rangers.

Is Liverpool vs. Rangers on TV? Channel and live feed

Liverpool vs. Rangers will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 as well as on the BT Sport app for all UK viewers.

The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. BST on Tuesday, October 4th.

Liverpool vs. Rangers Team News

Andy Roberston, a former Celtic defender, will miss the match against his old club due to a knee injury. Kostas Tsimikas is anticipated to preserve his place at left-back.

Similarly, Ibrahima Konate, who has only recently returned to training following a knee injury, is unlikely to play and may be saved for the weekend’s match against Arsenal.

Rangers will be without summer addition Tom Lawrence, and Keemar Roofe is also unlikely to play. This leaves Giovanni Van Bronckhorst with a decision between in-form striker Antonio Colak, who has already scored 11 goals this season, and Colombian attacker Alfredo Morelos.