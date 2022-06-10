Rebel Wilson Engaged: New Lover Ramona Agruma Is Introduced by Actress Rebel Wilson!

An estimated $22 million is the fortune of Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress, and stand-up comedian. The Pitch Perfect franchise, as well as Wilson’s roles in Jojo Rabbit, Cats, and the Cats Returns movie, have helped her establish a solid North American cinema career after she first found success in Australian television comedies.

Rebel Wilson Early Years

In Sydney, New South Wales, Australia on March 2, 1980, Melanie Elizabeth Bownds was born and raised as Rebel Wilson. A professional dog trainer, her mother originally wanted to major in mathematics at the University of New South Wales before changing her mind and pursuing a career in law and the arts.

Later, she adopted the moniker “Rebel” to distinguish herself from her siblings, one of whom is known as “Anarchic” and the other as “Ryot” (Ryot appeared with the third Wilson sister Liberty on the first season of the reality TV show The Amazing Race). During her time at Australian Theater for Young People, she was awarded a scholarship to travel to the United States and study at Second City Improv in New York.

Rebel Wilson Career

For her performance in The Westie Monologues, a touring musical that she also wrote and produced, she became a household name in Australia. Spunks and Confessions of an Exchange Student were two more hit shows that she toured with. Pizza and the Wedge and Fat Pizza, the feature film based on the latter episode, made her a household name in Australia. After acting in the 2007 Marvel Comics adaption Ghost Rider starring Nicolas Cage, she decided to relocate to Los Angeles in 2011 to pursue a career in movies.

Rebel Wilson Engaged

With the introduction of her new girlfriend, Rebel Wilson has officially come out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Ramona Agruma, the “Pitch Perfect” star’s new romance, posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram on Thursday, and she wrote, “#loveislove” in the caption. As recently as May, Wilson hinted that she was “happily” in a new relationship, but she didn’t identify who it was.

During an interview with Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid for their podcast “U Up,” she declared, “I am currently blissfully in a relationship. It was at a friend’s place when I first encountered them. Despite using dating apps to find a partner, Wilson, 42, said she met her current boyfriend through a friend. This was a “friend setup” on the Raya app, she said. After knowing us for at least five years, he assumed we’d get along, and it turned out that he was right. As Agra was her date to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, the two were able to keep their romance a secret. They also went on a long weekend vacation to Park City, Utah, in April to attend an event for Operation Smile.

The Lemon Ve Limon creator and Wilson have been pictured together in a slew of images on the comedian’s Instagram, even though it was previously thought they were just pals. Neither Agruma’s nor Wilson’s accounts are public, thus it is not clear if Agruma made Wilson’s announcement public. As of early 2021, she was dating Jacob Busch and the two broke up after a few months. Tennis player Matt Reid was then rumored to be interested in her.

Rebel Wilson’s Past Relationship

At the same time, she was moving to the United States, Wilson secured an endorsement arrangement with Jenny Craig’s Australian division. She told the media that she had shed 22 pounds on the regimen and would have continued to lose more had the makers of the Pitch Perfect film series not mandated her from dropping any more weight.

In an interview with The Sun in 2020, she went into depth regarding this, claiming that she “had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your brain a bit.” The fact that she had left the corporation in 2012 was confirmed at the beginning of 2013. During this time, Wilson is said to have shared a Hollywood apartment with fellow actor and comedian Matt Lucas.