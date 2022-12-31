RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga: My Daughter Is ‘Unfazed’ By Feud With Teresa Giudice

Staying unconcerned! The current family conflict between Teresa Giudice and the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa and Joe Gorga ma may be affecting them, but their daughter Antonia isn’t letting it bother her.

The Cast of ‘RHONJ’ Breaks Down Season 13 Feud Between Teresa, Melissa, and Joe

On the December 22 episode of her On Display podcast, Melissa, 43, stated, “It’s really funny because she is such a drama-free like, she almost smiles at drama, like laughs at me.

” She’ll make fun of me and say, “Oh, Mom, please.” She doesn’t seem to care that even her cousins have stopped following her parents on Instagram. Simply saying, “You know what, mom?” Their issue, not yours.

Though the reality star, who is also a proud mother to sons Gino, 15, and Joey, 12, with Joe, 43, didn’t specify which cousins she was alluding to, it’s likely that she was referring to Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Since Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa and Luis Ruela’s wedding in August, tensions between the Bravo stars have been at an all-time high. The RHONJseason 13 trailer, which was released earlier this month, indicated that the forthcoming season, which will begin on February 7, will follow the family’s escalating feud.

Several cast members could be seen preparing for verbal and physical confrontations in the sneak peek, including Teresa, 50, who engaged in numerous conflicts with her brother and his wife.

She has always wished to separate my brother and me. In the video, Teresa referred to Melissa and said, “She got her to wish.” Additionally, she commented on the Gorgas’ union, saying, “I don’t think you people are pleased.”

Co-star Jennifer Aydin stated that the On Display singer was seen making out with a mysterious male earlier in the video. Joe appeared to be preparing for a battle with Ruelas, 47, in response to the rumors.

Us Weekly verified earlier this year that the tension was caused by Teresa’s remarks regarding Melissa‘s alleged adultery.

One of the secrets, a source exclusively revealed to Us in August regarding the rumors swirling at the time, was Melissa supposedly making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city.

Teresa was pressing for the public to learn about this rumor because she had been aware of it for more than a year. The conclusion came at the ideal time. In the end, Melissa and Joe decided against going to the author of Standing Strong’s wedding.

We obviously missed your sister’s wedding. The owner of Envy said to Joe on her On Display show at the time, “We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why. Obviously, there was something that went down at the climax of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I definitely can’t share those specifics at this time. I am not allowed to discuss anything that we have filmed.

Melissa attacked the accusations about her personal life that were going around in an interview with Using August, saying, “There are a lot of stories that come out about me, and you know what? They just keep coming despite our best efforts to swat them away like flies.

When it comes to her daughter, Antonia prefers to approach disagreement with a calmer tone than some Jersey housewives and their spouses, Melissa noted during her most recent podcast episode.

She claimed that she had also observed how I handled particular circumstances and experiences as well as the peace in the space as opposed to chaos. I believe she took something away from that. Additionally, it might just be her personality.

Melissa continued, Unfazed is the term that springs to mind while thinking about her because it describes who she is.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s thirteenth season debuts on Bravo on Tuesday, February 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET.