Season 13’s Climax of Blue Bloods: A Significant Donnie Wahlberg Production.

It’s wonderful to have tiny nudges that things are winding down, in case you’re unaware that the Blue Bloods season 13 finale is now filming in New York City.

With that in mind, we’re happy to present some of the latest from Donnie Wahlberg, who made it clear via his Instagram that the final family dinner of the season has been shot! Every episode has a turning point, and since the finale is the last time we’ll see the group together until at least the fall, they carry even more significance.

Naturally, there is more significance to this particular dinner because there are questions about whether or not this is the end of the show. Even though we continue to hold out hope that there will be more episodes in the future, nothing has been confirmed about that as of yet.

According to the most recent information, many of the principal cast members are forgoing compensation to keep the show going and the staff working.

We should also observe here that Donnie does not say anything that makes us believe that he expects this to be the final family supper ever. We do think that s significant; for the folks actively working on the program, we do get a sense that they would all like to keep telling these stories for a little while longer.

Given that everyone only gets a certain amount of screen time per episode and that Blue Bloods is such an ensemble show, it’s a good job that it’s not as demanding as some other network dramas. Then, you also have the spring / early summer off to do some other things and explore more opportunities.

The Blue Bloodsfinale is set to air in May hopefully, we will hear a little more about the future before then.

What Are You Hoping to See Unfold at The Moment When It Comes to The Blue Bloods Season 13 Finale on CBS?

