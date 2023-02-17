Did Johnny Knoxville Just Give Away Where Season 3 of “The White Lotus” Will Take Place?

Due to our affiliate relationships, Us Weekly may be compensated for some links to goods and services.

We spend so much time looking for statement pieces that we frequently overlook the essentials, the clothes in our closet that truly only come to life when paired with the ideal complement.

For instance, patterned pants usually stand out when worn with a complementing top, while a high-waisted little skirt never looks right without a neutral bodysuit. The other day, when we couldn’t locate a form-fitting long-sleeve shirt to pair with a flowy midi, we discovered this lesson the hard way. We, therefore, searched the internet for a new winter wardrobe necessity in our preferred price range.

Amazon is our go-to site for getting excellent discounts on a wide range of goods. And Kyle Richards gave us some fashion advice this time! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress recently made an appearance on Amazon Live to give fans advice on dressing for the colder months.

One item, in particular, caught our attention: a bodysuit with a fake turtleneck. This is a beautiful, timeless bodysuit in white that can be worn with any pair of pants, including jeans, skirts, miniskirts, and leather ones, Richards noted. It is made of a very delicate, light fabric, and when worn, it has a very attractive appearance due to the nature of the fabric.

See out how it adapts to your body. I like this one a lot. The back is not uncomfortable. This one is quite cozy. This is a wonderful year-round staple that you should have.

Comfortable and classic? *Adds right away to cart* Get it while you can while it’s still $20 on Amazon for this attractive bodysuit!

Get the Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit at Amazon for only $20 (regularly $25)!

Please take note that while current as of January 21, 2022, pricing is not guaranteed.

The most popular women’s bodysuit top is the Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit. What a popular choice! This bodysuit is stretchy, adaptable, and breathable thanks to its composition.

This fitted piece is best suited for cooler weather because it has long sleeves, a snap button closure, and a mock turtleneck. There are six interesting motifs on this bodysuit, including animal print, florals, stars, and black & white.

Customers adore this top-rated bodysuit. This is really romantic to me! One customer enthused, “It fits fantastic and is beyond comfortable.” It is really adaptable and looks great with jeans or a lovely skirt!

Another reviewer said that this bodysuit is simply something that any woman should have in her wardrobe. Not transparent, light, yet sufficiently thick to keep you warm. In light of the cost, I heartily endorse it.

You can wear this faux turtleneck top with anything, from skirts to slacks, as Richards advised. Particularly high-waisted cuts would look great with this bodysuit, emphasizing your figure and lengthening your legs.

Try pairing this top with dark-wash jeans and heels for a winter night out, or a leather mini with tights and booties. Your winter wardrobe is now complete!

Get the Mangopop Women's Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit at Amazon for only $20 (regularly $25)! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.