Season 4 of Party Down at Starz: Is It Renewed or Cancelled?

At this point, Party Down is not a yearly event. It is not very simple to have the cast—or at least the majority of them—available at the same moment. Instead, it is a scheduling problem, which is presumably one of the reasons the third season’s initial six episodes were so short. Only Adam Scott has the movie parts for Severance and others!
Party Down season 3’s viewership will undoubtedly contribute significantly to season 4; at the very least, it will spark some discussions as time goes on. We do tend to believe that patience will be essential in controlling extremely lengthy intervals.
For a program like this, it would be perfect if it could take on the qualities of Curb Your Enthusiasm, another show that can run for as long as the cast wants it to. We remain hopeful despite Starz’s lack of indication that such a connection is feasible in this case.
Let’s face it: there will always be room for more Party Down as long as there are outrageous parties taking place around the globe.