Season 4 of Party Down at Starz: Is It Renewed or Cancelled?

Is there any chance for a Party Downseason 4 in the future after tonight’s major conclusion on Starz?

You probably don’t need us to tell you that there is an overwhelming demand for more of this show and good reason. To begin with, keep in mind that the show has a sizable fan base, which is one of the reasons it was initially brought back after such a long absence. There were many well-known characters, and there was a lot of humor, even though not all of the original cast members were present.

We’ve heard in some interviews over the years that there is at least some enthusiasm for continuing the show, but there are also challenges.

At this point, Party Down is not a yearly event. It is not very simple to have the cast—or at least the majority of them—available at the same moment. Instead, it is a scheduling problem, which is presumably one of the reasons the third season’s initial six episodes were so short. Only Adam Scott has the movie parts for Severance and others!

Party Down season 3’s viewership will undoubtedly contribute significantly to season 4; at the very least, it will spark some discussions as time goes on. We do tend to believe that patience will be essential in controlling extremely lengthy intervals.

For a program like this, it would be perfect if it could take on the qualities of Curb Your Enthusiasm, another show that can run for as long as the cast wants it to. We remain hopeful despite Starz’s lack of indication that such a connection is feasible in this case.

Read More: Season 5 Premiere of Mayans MC is Scheduled for The Spring.

Do you want to see a Party Down season 4 renewal happen at Starz down the road?

Let’s face it: there will always be room for more Party Down as long as there are outrageous parties taking place around the globe.