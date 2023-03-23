Season 5 Premiere of Mayans MC is Scheduled for The Spring.

According to most predictions (including our own), Mayans MCseason 5 will most likely air this week. Isn’t that something to be excited about? Even while we like to think so, there are still a lot of unanswered questions, such as when we can anticipate the actors and crew returning.

So where should we start some things from here? Well, a natural place would be to go more into the idea that an announcement looks imminent. The JD Pardo series will likely return in the spring, but that doesn’t mean you should anticipate seeing it any time soon. The more likely scenario we’re looking at here is one in which the show returns in late May or early June, giving the FX staff plenty of time to advertise it.

Read More: Talia Smith Performs “Don’t You Worry About a Thing” on The Voice Episode 23.

Let’s just say that at this time, we are anticipating some very huge things on how they will go about doing that. Given Mayans MCseason 5 is the last one, we anticipate that they won’t skimp on the promotion. Along with the announcement of the launch date, there will likely be a poster or a teaser promo. Heck, there’s a possibility that we’ll get both at the same moment. Doesn’t that sound nice?

In addition to this, we’d advise you to be pumped about a couple more wonderful things coming up in the season, like a full trailer for the debut. We believe that this is the most action-packed season we’ve had the pleasure to watch, and it all begins with the fallout from the massive warehouse fire mystery that we saw at the conclusion of season 4.

What will EZ do, who is accountable, and when might we learn that information? Discovering that will be interesting.