Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale: The Effects of The New Showrunner.

For those who are unaware, as we prepare for the opening of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, there has been one significant alteration behind the scenes.

What are we discussing here? Bruce Miller is now concentrating more of his time on the sequel series The Testaments after years in charge. The final season’s episodes will be written by him, but going forward, the Elisabeth Moss series will be managed on a day-to-day basis by Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang.

Now that everything has been explained, let’s move on to the next dilemma: What some of this means going forward and whether it actually means anything,

Read More: The Season One Finale of Quantum Leap Asked, “Where Is Ben Now?”

We are aware that when a show’s behind-the-scenes leader changes, there is always some cause for anxiety, but this is not a cause for major alarm. Tuchman and Chang both already worked on The Handmaid’s Tale, so this is not some kind of last-minute outside hire.

From the outside, it doesn’t seem like this will have much of an effect on the timetable or long-term plans for when the remaining episodes will air. It has been apparent for a few weeks that season 6 will begin filming in the middle to end of the summer, which might set the premiere date for the first half of 2024. None of that is anticipated to change. To figure all of that out, there is still plenty of time.

Read More: Spoilers for Episode 6 of Season 2 of Perry Mason: Status of The Decision.

In the End

Don’t think of this as any kind of major change to The Handmaid’s Tale universe.

You’ll still watch the program you’ve grown to know and love, and we hope the conclusion is gripping, exciting, and wholly deserving of the entire adventure we’ve been on for so many years.