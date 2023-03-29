Season 7 of The Good Doctor Will Certainly Be Renewed at ABC, But Nothing Is Official Yet.

It goes without saying that this is the point in a show’s run when audiences understandably start to feel a little uneasy, and for a variety of different reasons. First off, costs tend to rise as a show develops, and this isn’t even a show that the network fully controls from a production standpoint. It’s a little trickier to get it back than some of the ones it already has.
We find the current intrigue surrounding the potential spin-off of “The Good Lawyer” to be more intriguing.
Considering how well the backdoor pilot was received at first, there is some hope for the show. But, there are many potential pilots out there, and starting a new series might be challenging. Other bubble dramas to take into consideration that is presently airing include Alaska Daily and Big Sky, both of which currently have a rather bleak future, and the Kennedy McMann drama may have to defeat some of them.
For the time being, we are at least relieved to learn that The Good Doctor season 6 still has a few episodes left to show, one of which is scheduled for Monday night.