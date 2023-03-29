Season 7 of The Good Doctor Will Certainly Be Renewed at ABC, But Nothing Is Official Yet.

Are things looking promising for The Good Doctor season 7 at ABC as season 6 draws to a close? It makes sense to ask about some of these programs during this time of year!

It goes without saying that this is the point in a show’s run when audiences understandably start to feel a little uneasy, and for a variety of different reasons. First off, costs tend to rise as a show develops, and this isn’t even a show that the network fully controls from a production standpoint. It’s a little trickier to get it back than some of the ones it already has.

Fortunately, we are pleased to report that there are still some encouraging signals, at least for the time being. Deadline said that discussions over the show’s future have already begun, and things currently seem to be looking up.

The Freddie Highmore drama is a major hit all over the world and does exceptionally well when it comes to DVR ratings and streaming, even though The Good Doctor’s live ratings have declined over the years. If interest continues to exist for everyone behind the scenes, there are many financial reasons to keep it going for at least a few years.

We find the current intrigue surrounding the potential spin-off of “The Good Lawyer” to be more intriguing.

Considering how well the backdoor pilot was received at first, there is some hope for the show. But, there are many potential pilots out there, and starting a new series might be challenging. Other bubble dramas to take into consideration that is presently airing include Alaska Daily and Big Sky, both of which currently have a rather bleak future, and the Kennedy McMann drama may have to defeat some of them.

For the time being, we are at least relieved to learn that The Good Doctor season 6 still has a few episodes left to show, one of which is scheduled for Monday night.