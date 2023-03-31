Jackie and The Dinner Table Is the Second Episode of Yellowjackets Season 2.

The fact that yellow jackets season 2 episode 2 continued the tale pretty swiftly shouldn’t come as a surprise.

We are specifically discussing Jackie’s actions while the majority of the team was seated at the dinner table, enjoying their largest meal in a while. Yeah, the season has only reached episode 2, and the show is already starting here.

Why make the change at this particular point? We believe that much of it is related to the fact that things will likely continue to get crazier from this point on. Although eating one another is only a part of the solution, it was an intriguing visual display to understand how they came to that decision.

The contrast between the Yellowjackets’ actual dinner and something much fancier and decadent served as a metaphor for how it must have felt for them to consume real food. They probably feasted in this manner because it would have been too gruesome to show them consuming a real person in that manner on premium cable.

In this timeframe, things are changing fairly quickly and for a variety of causes. Everyone’s emotional state was already accelerated by the time jump at the beginning of the season when Jackie died, adding to the trauma.

By the end of season 2, it is hoped that the Yellowjackets would have entered the spring season, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that everything will be significantly better. At that moment, Lottie, also known as the supposed Antler Queen in this universe, may start engaging in full ceremonial behavior.

What Did You Think Overall About the Events of Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2?

