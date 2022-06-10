Shakira and Jlo Super Bowl Reaction: The Best Tweets on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl 2020 Performance!

That their stage wasn’t signed to the ground after they wrapped up their Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance on Sunday night made it even more remarkable. This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was a smashing success thanks to the talents of two veteran artists who managed to put the football season on hold for just a few minutes. The Super Bowl LIV halftime performance in Miami, which included Gloria Estefan and rapper Bad Bunny, was the first to feature an all-Latin lineup and the first Latina headliner since Gloria Estefan in 1999.

Having all-female headliners was also a novelty in recent memory. Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake have both had disappointing years, so it was time to change things up a bit. Do not refer to Shakira as an opener because she had the responsibility of warming up the audience before Jennifer Lopez’s performance. At the age of 43, the singer was as sharp as ever, executing moves that most women half her age couldn’t. Opening with “She Wolf,” Shakira launched into “Empire” with a Led Zeppelin “Kashmir” transition before concluding the show with “Always.” Then followed “Whenever, Wherever,” which is sure to have Super Bowl partygoers all across the world humming along.

In a New Netflix Documentary, Jennifer Lopez Discusses Her Reservations About Performing at The Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show This Year

Her manager Benny Medina didn’t hold back when it came to telling the audience what jennifer Lopez thought about performing with Shakira in the documentary:

Despite her feelings of betrayal, J.Lo, as she is affectionately called, tried to be courteous with Shakira and informed the Columbian pop diva on a Zoom call: Despite their best efforts to be professional, the rehearsals for the event were stressful and there was apparent animosity between the two pop legends.

To remove the portion opposing Donald Trump’s policies, Roger Goddell ordered Jennifer Lopez to do so

J.Lo and her team were told to remove a portion in which children sat in cages as her daughter Emme Maribel Muiz performed “Let’s Get Loud” by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell the day before the program. In order to protest the policies of then-President Donald Trump that led to migrant children being imprisoned in detention camps, a protest setup was devised. However, because the cameras filming the event mostly focused on Muiz, viewers watching on TV and online missed seeing the youngsters in cages, Lopez stated that she was successful in her goal of having the section included in the Halftime Show.