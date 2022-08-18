Sleepaway Camp Where to Watch? American Slasher Movie Available to Stream Fubo Tv!

The 1983 American slasher movie Sleepaway Camp was written and directed by Robert Hiltzik, who also served as executive producer. It was titled Nightmare Vacation in the UK. It is the first movie in the Sleepaway Camp movie series, and it tells the tale of a young girl who is sent to a summer camp that quickly becomes the scene of a string of homicides. In addition to Christopher Collet, it also features Felissa Rose, Katherine Kamhi, Paul DeAngelo, Mike Kellin (in his final appearance on film), and

The film, which was released during the height of the slasher movie craze, is well-known for its notorious twist ending, which is regarded as one of the most shocking in the genre. The movie has gained a cult following and favorable reviews since its release.

Plot

Angela and Peter Baker’s parents, John Baker and Lenny go boating in the area of Camp Arawak in the summer of 1975. Peter and Angela made their boat capsize as a joke to their father. Camp counselor Mary Ann carelessly runs into John and Peter with her speedboat while attempting to swim them ashore where Lenny is waiting for them, saving only Angela.

Eight years later, in 1983, Angela, who is now 14 years old, resides with her eccentric aunt Dr. Martha Thomas and Martha’s son Ricky. Along with Ricky, who had previously attended Camp Arawak, Aunt Martha sends Angela there for the first time.

Although her bunkmate Judy and their counselor Meg try to make fun of and bully shy, meek, and introverted Angela, her other counselor Susie and the camp’s head counselor Ronnie do their best to make her feel included. Artie, the head cook, takes Angela to the pantry, where he makes an attempt to molest her but is stopped by Ricky, who leaves the room carrying Angela. Later, Artie accidentally knocks over a pot of boiling water and severely burns himself due to an unknown figure. Mel Kostic, the owner of the camp, dismisses it as an accident to avoid negative press.

Cast

Peter Baker and Felissa Rose as Angela

In his youth, Frank Sorrentino Peter

Young Angela played by Colette Lee Corcoran

As Ricky Thomas, Jonathan Tiersten

Karen Fields performs Judy

As Paul, Christopher Collet

Mel Costic, played by Mike Kellin

Meg played by Katherine Kamhi

Paul DeAngelo portrays Ronnie Angelo.

Susan Glaze as Susie

Brooke Warner, played by Amy Baio

as Mike, Tom Van Dell

As Billy, Loris Sallahain

John E. Dunn portrays Kenny.

Jimmy played by Ethan Larosa

Watching Sleepaway Camp

You can currently watch Sleepaway Camp on fuboTV. Renting or buying Sleepaway Camp from Amazon Instant Video or iTunes will let you stream the movie.

On Pluto, Plex, and Tubi, Sleepaway Camp is available to stream without charge.