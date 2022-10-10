Smile Movie Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Paramount+

Now that Halloween is over, it’s time to add one more scary movie to your queue. The horror thriller Smile, based on the 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept by director Parker Finn, premiered in late September to rave reviews. The protagonist, played by Sosie Bacon, is a therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter who bears witness to the death of one of her patients. With each new horrific occurrence, Rose convinces herself that she is possessed by a supernatural person whose preferred method of frightening is a spooky grin.

Feeling a little uneasy? Yes. But we also know you’re curious about where you may watch the brand new film online in the comfort of your own home. The good news is that it won’t be long before you can experience the chills of a scary movie without even leaving your couch. If you want to watch Smile online, here’s everything you need to know:

The Best Places to Stream the Movie Smile Online

At this time, the only way to see Smile is at a movie theatre. But don’t worry just yet; the horror movie will be available on a streaming service very soon.

Paramount+ Check out The Subscriptions Given that Paramount Pictures is handling distribution, you may expect to find Smile on the company’s streaming service, Paramount+. According to a recent claim by Business Insider, the movie was only meant to exist on the streaming service until it was given the chance to enter theatres.

However, Paramount has its own plan for when the film can be viewed via online streaming. Similar to past studio initiatives like Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount prefers to wait at least 45 days before releasing a picture on Paramount+. If this is the case with Smile, then it looks like moviegoers will be able to stream it on their own starting on November 14.

We have all the information you need to sign up for Paramount+. You must sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. The streaming service offers a free week of service so you can try it out before committing to one of the monthly plans that start at $4.99 or the annual plan that costs $49.99. Furthermore, the site offers a 25% reduction in price for students. After signing up, you’ll have access to the movie page on either the desktop site or the mobile app for Paramount+.

Discuss the Meaning of The Song “smile.”

Clinician psychiatrist Dr. Rose Cotter (Bacon) in “Smile” watches a patient commit suicide in front of her. The patient slashed his or her own throat while grinning ear to ear. In time, she learns that this murder is just the latest in a string of violent acts committed by similarly cheerful people. Could she learn more about this curse (or whatever it is) before becoming the next victim?

Can You Name the Actors and Actresses Who Appear in “smile”?

Leading the group are Bacon and Gallner (who appeared briefly in “Scream” earlier this year), with Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan, Jessie T. Usher (A-Train from “The Boys”), and Robin Weigert rounding out the ensemble. The cast may not be filled with A-listers, but they’re all excellent.

Where Can I Find Other Movies Like that That Are Streaming Online?