So Many Zingers! Chelsea Handler Shades Nick Cannon, Harry and James Corden.

She is funny! The 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards were launched by Chelsea Handler with a passionate opening monologue that included digs at Nick Cannon, Prince Harry, and others.

Critics Choice 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

Before we begin, I just want to let everyone know that our goals are to have fun and maintain a positive atmosphere.

After two years of therapy, Handler, 47, began her Sunday, January 15 monologue by stating that the guests of the event were exempt from being roasted. After everything that we have all experienced together over the past few years, including COVID, monkeypox, and the Don’t Worry Darlingpress tour, it is an honour to serve as your host tonight. There has been a lot.

The Olivia Wildes 2022 dystopian picture, whose artistic accomplishment was eclipsed by rumours of cast disputes and rumours that Harry Styles spit on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival, was mocked by the Chelsea Dossalum. Handler quickly left her dubious comment behind and praised Sunday’s nominees, including Viola Davis.

According to Handler, Viola underwent a DNA test as part of her preparation for [The Woman King] to ascertain the ideal exercise programme for her genetic make-up. Coincidentally, this information also made it known that she is Nick Cannon‘s daughter.

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

After making light of the 12 children the 42-year-old Masked Singer presenter has, Handler, said she was sick of hearing about Prince Harry‘s frostbitten todger.

Niecy Nash-Betts submitted a nomination for M.J.

According to Handler, Dahmer became the third most watched show on Netflix, with a total of 1 billion hours of viewing time. We will apparently have to listen to Prince Harry rant about his frostbitten penis for the same amount of time [in Spare and his recent interviews]. There is already plenty.

The host also acknowledged the characters of The Bear, noting that the USA Network programme provided an arduous look at the restaurant business without having to wait for James Corden. In October 2022, the late-night host received a ban from Keith McNally’s restaurants as a result of his previous inappropriate behaviour, for which he has subsequently expressed regret.

In October 2022, it was revealed that the former host of Chelsea Lately would emcee the Critics Choice Awards, which recognise the best in television and film from the previous year.

Read More: Anderson Cooper: Additional Celebrities Who Don’t Want to Leave Their Children with Inheritances.

CEO of the Critics Choice Association Joey Berlin remarked at the time in a statement, “We are happy that Chelsea Handler will be joining us for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.” Her work as a stand-up comedian, best-selling author, podcast presenter, actress, and now as the host of the Critics Choice Awards is well known and adored by everybody! I am confident that this year will be the best one yet and am eager for everyone to see what we have in store.

Taye Diggs, who presided over the awards event for the previous four years, is replaced by Handler, who is more than eager to add her own flair to the celebrations.

Read More: The Timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship.

Critics’ Choice 2023: Hosts, Special Awards and More to Know

Although I only feel a little pressure, I enjoy a lot of pressure. I perform best under pressure, the This Means War actress said in an interview with The Hollywood Report that was released on Friday, January 13. You desire to push yourself. Being anxious for something indicates that you care. I learned that from my therapist, therefore I now have an entirely new perspective on nerves. You channel that enthusiasm into your performance and into making everyone else feel wonderful. My only goal is to have a great time while making everyone feel at home, welcome, and like they belong.

Handler is a stand-up comedian who is used to sharing jokes on social media and in her act, but she wanted to add a fresh viewpoint to her presentation on Sunday.