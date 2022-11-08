When Will Sonic Frontiers Be Released? Can You Play It Now?

The newest and most daring Sonic game is almost here, albeit it’s a little odd that it’s coming out during such a crowded time for fantastic games.

The official release date of Sonic Frontiers is November 8. Some people will be able to play the next Sonic title a little earlier than that, though, thanks to a somewhat odd release timetable. The Sonic Frontiers release times by area and platform are listed below.

Sonic Frontiers: PC Release Time

NOV. 8TH, 8 A.M. PT/11 A.M. ET

November 8 at 3 p.m. UTC, 4 p.m. BST, and 5 p.m. CEST

Sonic Frontiers: PS4/PS5 Release Time

November 7th at 9 p.m. PT and November 8th at 12 a.m. ET, respectively

On November 8 at 4 UTC, 5 BST, and 6 CEST

Sonic Frontiers: Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Release Time

NOV. 7 at 10 p.m. PT or NOV. 8 at 12 a.m. ET

Nov. 8 at 5 a.m. UTC, 6 a.m. BST, and 7 a.m. CEST

Sonic Frontiers: Nintendo Switch Release Time

Unconfirmed, but new Switch games are typically released on their respective release dates (November 7/8) in the NA at 9 am PT/12 pm ET, and in all other regions at the same time.

Why was the release awkwardly spaced out? Well, some of the time inconsistencies are undoubtedly caused by the normal time zone variations that all global releases must account for.

The Sonic Frontiersteam prefers to ensure that all NA gamers have access to the new game at or around the same time rather than making West Coast fans wait an additional three hours, for example. That is fairly typical.

Read More: The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Italian Dream?

Although the PC release date for Sonic Frontiers is a touch uncommon, more titles with day-one PC versions are starting to “enjoy” a somewhat later release date. This is mainly because Steam rules and other PC port specifications often prevent those versions from being released simultaneously. Other times, things are a little more mysterious.

Whatever the case, Sonic Frontiers has a relatively minimal install size, which is good news. Most versions of the game have file sizes of 30 GB or less, which is about average for a significant new release. Nevertheless, before attempting to download the game, you should confirm that you have the necessary free space.

For those who are unaware, Sonic Frontiers represents Sega’s most ambitious attempt at a Sonic open-world game to date. It’s also a very “contemporary” Sonic game in many aspects, which contributes to why it’s so fascinating and…unsettling.

It doesn’t matter if anyone requested a Sonic game with skill trees. We’re going to have one soon, and we’ll all have to deal with the effects of the choices made during design.

Read More: What is the Omega Sapphire? Manifest Season 4 Part 1’s Finale Explanation

For what it’s worth, early reviews for Sonic Frontiers have mostly been unfavorable. Most reverers appear to think that the game is a good attempt at a fresh direction for the franchise that probably just needs some time to develop, despite the fact that quite a few are either extremely high or noticeably low on it.

When Frontiers is released in just a few hours, whether or not people buy (or buy into) it will actually determine whether or not the concepts in it have a chance to develop.