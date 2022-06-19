Space Jam 2 Where to Watch? How To Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in The Best Way Possible!

For the first time in nearly 25 years, a sequel to the original “Space Jam” has premiered in theaters and on HBO. Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the 2003 film, had its world debut on July 16th. For a limited time, HBO Max ($15/month) is offering ad-free streaming of the show until August 16. Newcomer LeBron James replaces Michael Jordan in this sequel to Michael Jordan’s basketball-themed movie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy” features a basketball match between James and Warner Bros. Looney Tunes characters against a bunch of computer-generated superstars known as the Goon Squad. In addition to Cedric Joe’s character as James’ son, the future of the Looney Tunes will be influenced by the conclusion of this game.

Watch “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at a theater near you

On July 16, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” debuted in theaters and on HBO Max. You’ll need the ad-free HBO Max package to watch the movie at home. till August 16, you can watch “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Netflix. Unlimited on-demand viewing of tens of thousands of titles is available for just $15 per month with HBO Max. Warner’s theatrical titles aren’t included in the $10 monthly ad-supported plan. HBO Max is available on Roku via a dedicated app.

HBO Max will be getting what else?

From now through the end of 2021, Warner Bros. will continue to provide new theatrical movies to HBO Max. “The Suicide Squad” will hit theaters on August 6th, while HBO’s “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” will be released on October 1st. ‘Malignant,’ a new James Wan horror film, will be released in theaters on September 1st. Several original shows, including a new relaunch of “Gossip Girl,” are also available on the service. The full HBO Max guide and our review of HBO Max contain more information.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in the Best Way Possible

On Friday, Space Jam: A New Legacy, a PG-rated film, opened in theaters (July 16). You may discover showtimes and tickets here for Space Jam: A New Legacy in your area.

In order to watch free online Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy is not available for free online, although the sequel is available on HBO Max. You can get an HBO Max subscription for $14.99 a month at this time. You can watch the 2021 Space Jam as many times as you like for free if you have an HBO Max membership. HBO Max does not provide a free trial, however, Hulu’s seven-day free trial gives you access to HBO Max. Hulu and a free week of HBO Max streaming are also included.

How to Stream the Original 1996 Space Jam Streaming?

Even though you don’t have to see the original Space Jam to appreciate the 2021 sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, 1996 original is available to stream on HBO Max.

Here on Prime Video, you can also rent Space Jam for just $3.99.

The cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy has been announced.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green, along with Zendaya, and voice actor Jeff Bergman, as well as basketball luminaries such as Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike, are all on the big screen. The Space Jam sequel, one of Warner Bros.’ most anticipated releases of the year, was made available for home viewing on HBO Max on the same day it opened in theaters. You can watch Space Jam 2 tonight for free if you sign up for HBO Max here.

Is it possible to watch Space Jam 2 on the internet?

Yes, HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch the film without interruption. Space Jam: A New Legacy will be offered to HBO Max members at no additional cost, just like the rest of Warner Bros.’ movie lineup. The ad-free option, which costs $14.99 per month, is only available in the United States and exclusively for the ad-free bundle. Through the HBO Max app, you can view the film on your mobile device or your television using Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, or FireTV. Space Jam: A New Legacy may be played on nearly any device with a display.

When will Space Jam 2 be removed from HBO X?

After 30 days on HBO Max, A New Legacy will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors. There is no additional cost for fans to view the movie over and over again during this month. Because of this window, those who prefer to stream the film will have plenty of time to do so before it becomes a theater-only release. An extremely counterintuitive streaming method is being employed here.

When a film is first released in theaters, it is usually followed by a few months of streaming and video on demand. Subscribers to HBO Max will be able to watch the film on the same day it is released in theaters. As part of HBO’s Pay 1 output window with Warner Bros., the show will exit the platform after a month and return to HBO Max six months later.