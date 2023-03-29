Spoilers for Big Brother Canada 11: Did Vanessa Quit the Competition?

Consider some of the chaos we’re experiencing right now, after all. It genuinely felt like Hope and Santina were up for grabs thanks to the Digital Dailies over the last couple of days, and (spoiler alert!) Hope won the Power of Veto. Due to this, there was a discussion on who the Head of Household Kuzie might propose as a replacement.
So that is the widely held notion; now is our chance to slightly refute it.
Here S the Good News
How did Hope get nominated given that Vanessa is still in the game despite some of the terrifying evidence? Could it be that he was never there? This is all confusing. Post-Veto, Vanessa was still around In conclusion, all of this only serves to increase our frustration with the Digital Dailies vs. Live Feeds debate, mostly because it only serves to raise more doubts and unfounded fears that could otherwise be easily dispelled.
Do You Think that Vanessa May Have Left Big Brother Canada 11?
