Spoilers for Big Brother Canada 11: Did Vanessa Quit the Competition?

After seeing tonight’s Big Brother Canada episode 11 , we unavoidably have a lot of questions. Vanessa, did you abandon the game? One of them is that.

Consider some of the chaos we’re experiencing right now, after all. It genuinely felt like Hope and Santina were up for grabs thanks to the Digital Dailies over the last couple of days, and (spoiler alert!) Hope won the Power of Veto. Due to this, there was a discussion on who the Head of Household Kuzie might propose as a replacement.

How then did we travel from A to B? One possibility is that Vanessa left the company and Kuzie had to suggest a replacement. Also, it would clarify why we are currently in a situation where we won’t have Digital Dailies for the next three days.

The show might not want to announce it until the first episode airs. If something were to happen behind the scenes, there is only so much that they could theoretically edit their way around in some of the Dailies.

So that is the widely held notion; now is our chance to slightly refute it.

Here S the Good News

How did Hope get nominated given that Vanessa is still in the game despite some of the terrifying evidence? Could it be that he was never there? This is all confusing. Post-Veto, Vanessa was still around In conclusion, all of this only serves to increase our frustration with the Digital Dailies vs. Live Feeds debate, mostly because it only serves to raise more doubts and unfounded fears that could otherwise be easily dispelled.

Do You Think that Vanessa May Have Left Big Brother Canada 11?

